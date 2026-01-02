Noto Earthquake 2 Yrs on: Recovery Efforts Urged to Take Population Decline into Account

It has been two years since the Noto Peninsula Earthquake struck on Jan. 1, 2024. In the four municipalities of the Okunoto area of Ishikawa Prefecture, which suffered extensive damage, population outflow and aging continue unabated. Sustainable reconstruction that accounts for a society with a declining population is crucial.

The estimated population of the four municipalities in the Okunoto area — Wajima, Suzu, Noto and Anamizu — has decreased from 55,213 before the earthquake to 47,911 as of Nov. 1, 2025, a decline exceeding 13%. The rate of decrease among those in their 40s and younger is particularly high, double the rate among those aged 50 and above.

The background of these changes includes a decline in job opportunities and a worsened childcare environment. Across the four municipalities, 370 businesses have closed or plan to close. The number of elementary and junior high schools, once 35, will drop to 26 by spring.

The aging rate, or share of the population 65 or older, exceeds 50% in the four municipalities, significantly surpassing the national average of 29%. It can safely be said that the area’s population decline and aging were accelerated by the earthquake and the torrential rain disaster in September 2024.

Under these circumstances, restoring townscapes in the disaster-affected areas to their pre-earthquake state is unlikely to be realistic. Population decline and aging are also common challenges facing many other regions. Relevant entities are encouraged to combine their measures against depopulation with revitalization efforts that seek to create towns that can serve as models for other regions.

Among those affected by the earthquake, 9,000 households totaling 18,300 people still live in temporary housing. Plans call for the construction of about 3,000 units of publicly funded affordable permanent housing for people affected by the disaster. But as of November, only 5% of construction had begun.

Without stable housing, the future remains uncertain for those affected by the disaster, and the population outflow could accelerate further. It is urgently necessary to prioritize housing construction in order to restore an environment where affected people can live with peace of mind.

Following the Great East Japan Earthquake, about 30,000 units of publicly funded housing were constructed, but they now face the problem of increasing vacancies due to declining residents. In the Noto region as well, it will be important to consider allowing young people relocating from other parts of the country to move into these publicly funded housing units and adding daycare facilities to them in the future.

The Noto Peninsula Earthquake rendered 49 communities in five municipalities, including Wajima, inaccessible by car. According to a survey by The Yomiuri Shimbun, over 20,000 communities nationwide are at risk of becoming isolated in the event of a disaster.

Each community must stockpile emergency food, drinking water and daily necessities. Drones can also be effectively utilized for assessing the situation and transporting supplies.

In the Noto region, many festivals that had been canceled due to the earthquake have resumed, including the Kiriko Festival, which features giant lanterns parading through the streets. A basic plan has been finalized for supporting the craft of Wajima-nuri lacquerware, including technical guidance for young talent and the development of overseas sales channels.

It is hoped that traditional culture will be passed on to the next generation and contribute to revitalizing the region.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 31, 2025)