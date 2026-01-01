Build Intellectual, Physical Strength, As Well As Communicative Power / Japan Should Move from Beneficiary to Shaper of World Order

The flames of war rage unabated. Even worse, the international order that followed World War II is on the brink of collapse.

Will major powers continue to vie for hegemony through force, as in the imperialist era? Or will order begin to be restored? Or will a new order be established? The world stands at a critical juncture.

Japan can no longer remain merely a beneficiary of the international order as it has been.

This year must serve as the starting point for Japan leading the formation of international public opinion toward establishing a new order to maintain world peace and stability.

To achieve this, intellectual strength, which can be described as the ability to formulate ideas, is essential. It will also test physical strength, as one might describe economic and technological strength, to back it up, as well as the communicative power.

Take lead in shaping global opinion

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine will have lasted four years in February. U.S. President Donald Trump, who initiated efforts at peace mediation, appears to continue to be exploited by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who seems intent on buying time.

The fighting between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas over the Gaza Strip in the Palestinian territories has begun moving toward an end through mediation by Trump and others, yet a lasting peace remains far off.

Also, Trump’s disregard for the activities of the United Nations and other international organizations, coupled with his neglect of cooperation with allies in Europe and elsewhere, is likely a major reason for the delay in resolving these issues.

In addition to ignoring international rules, he even describes U.S. relations with China as the “G2” (Group of Two). From such statements and actions by Trump, one cannot help but sense an imperialistic danger — a tendency for the major military powers, the United States, China and Russia, to each seek to dominate spheres of influence by force.

If the foundational principles of the postwar international order, such as free trade and the rule of law, are undermined, then Japan, which relies on overseas sources for food and energy, will find it difficult to maintain its security and even its survival.

Japan must strengthen its cooperation with nations that respect freedom, democracy and the rule of law to prevent the international order from drifting. To lead the effort in shaping international public opinion for this purpose, intellectual strength is, first of all, indispensable.

The “free and open Indo-Pacific” initiative, proposed by Japan a decade ago, is now at a stage requiring further details to be worked out. Unfortunately, it cannot be said that the ability to formulate ideas as to how this initiative should be developed has been fully demonstrated.

In this regard, expanding membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), led by Japan, will be a crucial effort to rebuild the free trade system now threatened by Trump’s tariffs.

After the U.S. withdrawal, the CPTPP has evolved into a massive free trade zone led by Japan, accounting for about 15% of the world’s gross domestic product.

Expand CPTPP to break new ground

The key going forward will be strengthening cooperation between the CPTPP and the European Union, and also the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Japan should invigorate dialogue to heighten momentum for promoting free trade. This would help avoid being swept up in protectionist moves by the United States.

The importance of deepening cooperation with non-superpower nations that have global influence and share values with Japan, such as EU members, the United Kingdom, Australia and South Korea, holds true in the security domain as well.

China is attempting to bring not only the East China Sea and South China Sea but the entire Western Pacific under its influence through military force, undermining regional peace and stability.

Last year, a British aircraft carrier made a call in Japan and conducted joint training with the Self-Defense Forces, further deepening the quasi-alliance relationship between Japan and the United Kingdom. Expanding such cooperation to Australia, the Philippines and other nations should contribute to Japan’s security.

It is certainly important to keep Trump engaged and maintain and strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance. At the same time, a new initiative will be needed to build a multilayered combination of various diplomatic and security frameworks with countries other than the United States.

Regarding Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remark concerning a contingency in Taiwan, China is simultaneously disparaging Japan while loudly promoting its self-serving, self-righteous claims to the international community, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

The intention is likely to spread the narrative that Japan is challenging the postwar international order, but it is clear that China is the one attempting to alter the status quo.

The clearest evidence of this is that China has not ruled out the use of force to unify Taiwan, and has also been intensifying military pressure through actions such as abnormally close approaches by Chinese military fighter jets to SDF patrol aircraft and dangerously directing radar at Japanese fighter jets.

Japan has contributed to maintaining world peace and stability since the end of World War II. It is essential to make diplomatic efforts that continue to communicate this track record widely in the international community through meetings with leaders of the Group of Seven and via the United Nations.

As the physical strength supporting such diplomacy, the enhancement of economic and technological power is indispensable.

Japan’s nominal GDP is projected to fall behind that of India this year, ranking fifth globally according to International Monetary Fund estimates. By 2030, it could also be overtaken by the United Kingdom, potentially slipping to sixth place. If this trend continues, Japan’s ability to disseminate information in the international community could also diminish.

Economic growth as basis of diplomacy

The Takaichi administration’s policy to swiftly implement public-private investment in fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and shipbuilding through its comprehensive economic measures to enhance growth potential is reasonable.

The success of projects, such as Rapidus Corp.’s technology development for mass-producing next-generation semiconductors, the revival of the shipbuilding industry and the development and spread of domestically produced AI, will serve as touchstones for achieving a “strong economy.”

A stable power supply for these purposes is also an urgent issue. It is desirable that nuclear power plants operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. and Hokkaido Electric Power Co. are moving toward restarting.

To advance decarbonization, further practical applications should be promoted for the technology developed by a Japanese researcher who won last year’s Nobel Prize — a technology capable of separating and capturing carbon dioxide.

From an economic security perspective, securing critical minerals is also vital. High-quality rare earth mud lies abundant in an area beneath the seabed off Minami-Torishima Island in Ogasawara, Tokyo. The area is inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. It is necessary for the public and private sectors to work together to urgently develop mining technology.

Domestic political stability is paramount for Japan to lead the restoration of international cooperation.

In European countries, ruling parties are suffering electoral defeats due to discontent over rising prices, immigration and other issues. Meanwhile, populist parties promoting xenophobic agendas are gaining strength.

The wave of populism has now reached Japan’s political landscape, which had been considered relatively stable until recently. While Japanese society does not face the same level of deep division seen in Western countries, Japan is by no means immune.

The Liberal Democratic Party suffered a crushing defeat in last year’s House of Councillors election, following its loss in the House of Representatives election in 2024, and remains a minority ruling party in the upper house. In an era of multiparty politics, it finds itself at the mercy of opposition parties pushing populist demands such as consumption tax cuts without consideration of funding sources.

If the government has decided to proceed with tax cuts, including in gasoline taxes, how can it compensate for the resulting loss in tax revenue? Politicians must honestly discuss how they will secure funding and persistently strive to gain public understanding.

Japan’s national debt exceeds ¥1.3 quadrillion, the worst among major developed nations. How can the country possibly respond if an emergency requiring massive expenditures, such as a major disaster or a contingency, were to occur?

Political stability essential

This year may see the dissolution of the House of Representatives and a general election. If politics continues to pursue only immediate results with policies popular with the public, Japan itself risks drifting.

Businessman Konosuke Matsushita (1894-1989) once said, “In a democratic nation, the people can only have a government commensurate with their level [of civic maturity].”

What is being questioned now is also the level of the sovereign people themselves. We voters must take to heart that both Japan and the world are at a historic turning point.

Irresponsible posts on social media are fueling social divisions in major countries, including those in the West, and threatening political stability. Democratic nations, such as Japan, European countries and the United States, are exposed to false information and conspiracy theories.

In election campaigns, there are numerous cases of fake videos and images cleverly created using generative AI with the intent to attack specific candidates. In Japan, suspicions have also been raised about foreign forces interfering in elections.

However, discussions between ruling and opposition parties on strengthening social media regulations have not progressed. Instead, politicians are competing to leverage these platforms in elections. Shouldn’t they be rushing to implement effective countermeasures?

It is also essential for every citizen to enhance their media literacy to avoid being swayed by unverified social media posts. People must recognize their responsibility to protect the public space where opinions are expressed.

Responsibility to protect discourse space

Citizens themselves must recognize that they are the pillars supporting democracy and that freedom of speech comes with responsibility.

On social media, excessive slander and abuse directed at athletes and others reportedly continues unabated. How would you feel if you were in the same situation? Before posting, why not start by pausing and considering these things?

In his “Letters Concerning the English Nation,” the 18th-century French Enlightenment thinker Voltaire emphasized the universal principle of do unto others as you would have done to you.

One must remember the importance of putting oneself in the shoes of those who are hurt and the fundamental moral principle that people must not do to others what they would not want done to themselves.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 1, 2026)