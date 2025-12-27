Peace in Gaza: Leaving Ceasefire Initiatives to U.S., Israel Is Dangerous

In the Palestinian territory of Gaza, attacks continue unabated even after Israel and the Islamist group Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, leaving residents still struggling through hardship.

To completely stop the violence and achieve enduring peace, it is essential for the international community, including the United States as a mediator, to increase its involvement.

Fighting in Gaza has continued for two years, with the death toll now exceeding 70,000. A ceasefire took effect in October, and Israel withdrew its military to an agreed-upon line based on the peace plan.

However, the Israeli military has repeatedly opened fire on residents and armed groups who have approached the withdrawal line. While Israel claims such moves are counterattacks against terrorism, the death toll since the ceasefire took effect has surpassed 400. Therefore, there are suspicions that these attacks exceed the scope of self-defense.

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House soon. The two leaders are expected to highlight their achievements since the ceasefire, including the release of hostages held by Hamas since the group’s 2023 cross-border terrorist attack.

They may also affirm moving to the next phase of the Gaza peace plan. The plan includes the disarmament of Hamas, the demilitarization of Gaza and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. However, both sides have expressed reluctance to implement these steps, making it difficult to realize the plan.

Trump must demonstrate his resolve to prevent a reversal of the progress made so far and apply pressure on both sides.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has shown enthusiasm for a vision to develop Gaza as a resort area after the war, and it is said it has recently finalized a redevelopment plan utilizing cutting-edge digital technology.

With this business-first approach, concerns about Gaza’s residents being left behind will inevitably be raised. Residents have had their homes destroyed and are living amid rubble. The utmost effort must first be directed toward rebuilding their lives.

During the prolonged conflict, Israel blocked the delivery of food, medicine and other supplies to Gaza, which is home to more than 2 million people, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

With the resumption of aid deliveries after the peace plan was agreed upon, a U.N. agency and other organizations announced this month that Gaza had exited from a state of “famine.” Nevertheless, approximately 1.6 million people are said to be still facing severe acute food insecurity. It cannot be said at all that the problem has been solved.

It will take a long time for Gaza to be rebuilt, and significant personnel and funding will be required. Neighboring Arab countries will obviously need to lend a hand, but support from Europe, the United Nations and other entities will also be indispensable. Japan has supported Palestine for many years and earned its trust. It should engage proactively.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 27, 2025)