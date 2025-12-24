New Keizai Doyukai Chairperson: Heavy Responsibility to Rebuild Organization

Despite being an organization that represents Japanese business leaders, its governance has been in disarray over whether the chairperson should resign, severely damaging the public’s trust in the body.

It is hoped that the new chairperson will first sincerely dedicate himself to making every possible effort to restore this trust and to proposing policies that address the challenges facing the Japanese economy.

The Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai) has unofficially appointed Akio Yamaguchi, president of IBM Japan, Ltd., as its new chairperson. He will assume the post on Jan. 1, with a term lasting until April 2030.

His predecessor Takeshi Niinami was forced to resign at the end of September following a police investigation into his purchase of supplements suspected of containing illegal ingredients. Keizai Doyukai was therefore searching for his replacement.

Yamaguchi is a hands-on executive who gained extensive experience as a system engineer after joining IBM Japan in 1987. He also is familiar with global management, thanks in part to his time as an executive officer at IBM’s U.S. head office. He became president of IBM Japan in 2019.

Keizai Doyukai likely has high expectations that Yamaguchi will use his knowledge and leadership from that global company to rebuild the damaged organization.

Niinami was a vocal executive, known for his repeated forthright remarks on such issues as wage increases, and had long been a prominent figure in the business community.

It is regrettable that the board of directors was divided over Niinami’s resignation, with some directors demanding he step down and others arguing he should remain, and that they were unable to reach a consensus.

Keizai Doyukai is supposed to be characterized by free and open discussion, with members participating in their personal capacity. Yamaguchi must first mend the internal rift and restore honest organizational management. The responsibility that he will inherit is grave.

The environment surrounding Japanese companies is poised for significant change. Amidst the shift from deflation to inflation, discussions regarding fiscal and monetary policy are intensifying.

The spread of artificial intelligence is having a major impact on the economy and society, raising concerns about potential job losses. There is also concern about the spread of xenophobic attitudes amid a surge in visitors to Japan.

It is increasingly important for representatives of the economic community to chart a course for these difficult challenges. However, the reality is that the declining presence of economic organizations is being highlighted.

Among Japan’s three major economic organizations, the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) comprises major corporations representing Japan, with manufacturing at its core. Its policy proposals tend to settle into moderate positions as a result of balancing conflicting interests. The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry primarily advocates for the interests of small and midsize enterprises.

Keizai Doyukai’s chairperson is expected to deliver strong messages that break free from conventional thinking.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 24, 2025)