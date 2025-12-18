Frequent Wildfires: What Should be Done to Reduce Human Causes?

Forest fires have occurred in various parts of the country. They are generally caused by people, such as when they make bonfires. Once forest fires start, they take a long time to extinguish. First, it is essential to strengthen measures to prevent fires from breaking out.

This month, a fire broke out on Mt. Myogi in Tomioka, Gunma Prefecture, and another occurred on Mt. Hinata, spanning the cities of Isehara and Atsugi in Kanagawa Prefecture. Both prefectural governments requested that the Self-Defense Forces be deployed on disaster response missions.

In February, a forest fire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, burned 3,370 hectares, the largest such fire in Japan since the Heisei era (1989-2019). It took over 40 days to extinguish, and 226 structures, including homes, were burned down. In March, large forest fires also occurred in Okayama City and Imabari, Ehime Prefecture.

Following the Ofunato fire, municipalities will be able to issue, from January, forest fire advisories or warnings based on their ordinances regarding weather conditions conducive to fires, such as dryness and strong winds.

Under such ordinances, bonfires and smoking in mountainous areas and elsewhere will be restricted, and penalties could be applied if people are found to have done such things after warnings are issued. Municipalities should actively use these measures and strive to prevent fires from breaking out. It is also important for people to check whether there are any advisories or warnings issued before entering the mountains.

Forest fires spread rapidly and can be fanned by strong winds, causing fires to spread to distant areas. More than a few regional areas, including those facing declining populations, have inadequate systems to fight fires. It is crucial to make every possible effort for early firefighting through broader regional cooperation.

Aerial firefighting using large SDF helicopters can deploy larger amounts of water than firefighting activities on the ground. It is hoped that prefectural governments will promote information sharing efforts with the SDF on a regular basis in preparation for disasters.

There were 692 forest fires from January to June this year. In most cases, the fires were caused by humans, with bonfires accounting for 33.5% of the incidents. Fires set for controlled burns and other reasons were at 18.9%, suspected arson at 6.4% and cigarettes at 3.6%.

Wildfires typically peak between February and April when the air is dry and there are strong winds. During this period, in addition to controlled burns, more people tend to enter mountains to collect edible wild plants, hike and engage in other activities.

When entering the mountains, basic precautions must be followed closely. This includes not starting bonfires where there is dry grass, and ensuring that fires are completely extinguished after use.

The frequent wildfires that have been seen around the world are believed to be due in part to extreme dryness caused by global warming. Nearly 70% of Japan’s land is covered by forests. The forestry industry has declined due to an aging, shrinking population, which has led to more mountain forests being neglected. This may also have contributed to more damage being done by fires.

Wildfires can occur anywhere, at any time. It is crucial for people to bear in mind that the careless handling of fire, no matter how small the flame, can lead to significant damage.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 18, 2025)