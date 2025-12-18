Extraordinary Diet Session Closes: Noticeably Forceful Approach Displayed by JIP

The extraordinary Diet session, the first debate arena for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Cabinet, has closed. The absence of significant confusion during the about two-month session likely stemmed from the limited number of bills that pitted ruling and opposition parties against each other.

The fiscal 2025 supplementary budget proposal, which centered on measures against rising prices, was approved with support from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party, along with some opposition parties, including Komeito and the Democratic Party for the People.

In addition, a total of 16 bills passed with support from many opposition parties, including one to revise the Anti-Stalking Law to strengthen protection for victims.

This approach of ruling and opposition parties cooperating to pass bills can be said to represent the Diet entering an era of multiparty politics.

Meanwhile, there were instances in which the JIP, now a part of the ruling bloc, displayed a noticeably forceful approach.

A bill submitted by the ruling parties is aimed at reducing the number of seats in the House of Representatives by 10%. There are currently 465 seats in the lower house. The bill includes a provision that would automatically cut 45 seats if ruling and opposition parties fail to reach an agreement within one year.

In an attempt to get deliberations on the bill started, the JIP showed signs of supporting a bill to revise the Political Funds Control Law, which was submitted by the DPFP and Komeito. As both bills fall under the jurisdiction of the same lower house special committee, the bill to revise the law would have to be handled before deliberations can begin on the seat reduction bill.

The bill to revise the law centers on regulating donations from corporations and organizations. The LDP opposes the bill, saying that it could hinder free political activities.

The JIP attempted to pass a bill that its coalition partner opposes by cooperating with opposition parties. The JIP’s behavior raises questions about whether the party is aware of its role as a ruling party.

Since the JIP limits its cooperation to supporting the government from outside the Cabinet, the party may be thinking that it is good enough as long as its own positions are reflected. Ultimately, both bills have been carried over to the next Diet session.

Fundamentally, as Japan has fewer lower house seats compared to other countries, there is not much of a need to reduce the number. It is completely unacceptable for the JIP to carelessly handle the issue of the number of Diet seats and the electoral system, the very foundation of democracy, to showcase its own reformist stance.

If the LDP just accepts the JIP’s demands simply to secure its cooperation in managing the administration, it cannot be called a responsible party.

The latest extraordinary Diet session raised an issue of how opposition parties should ask questions.

Katsuya Okada of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan expressed dissatisfaction with Takaichi’s response to a question, as she merely repeated the views of her previous administrations on the relationship between a possible Taiwan contingency and a survival-threatening situation for Japan that would allow the country to exercise the right of collective self-defense in a limited manner. He then continued to ask more questions, citing specific examples.

Takaichi’s response that such a situation could be deemed a survival-threatening situation for Japan has led to a deterioration in Japan-China relations.

It is quite natural for the opposition to ask the government tough questions. However, it is contradictory for them to criticize the government for going beyond its previous statements while repeatedly demanding answers.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 18, 2025)