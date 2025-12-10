Quake of Upper-6 Intensity in Aomori: Prepare for Potential Subsequent Earthquakes for the Time Being

Many people must have been startled by the strong earthquake that occurred late at night. Earthquakes and tsunamis can happen anytime and anywhere. People must recognize again that they should always remain on alert for them.

At around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake took place with the focus off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture, registering upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hachinohe.

Injuries were reported in various areas, and residential fires broke out. Tsunami warnings were issued across a wide range of areas from Hokkaido to the Tohoku region, with evacuation directives temporarily issued to over 110,000 people.

The earthquake occurred late at night during a period of severe cold. Some people may have hesitated to flee because they were asleep or evacuation sites were distant. It is hoped that people will pack in advance the necessary items for an emergency to enable immediate evacuation even under such circumstances.

How to swiftly evacuate the elderly and other individuals who have weak legs and hips is a challenge. In addition to support from municipalities, it is important for the residents who live near them and others to reach out to them and extend a helping hand. Checking evacuation routes beforehand is also vital. The hope is that people will examine their evacuation response this time and learn lessons from it.

After the earthquake took place, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued its first special advisory regarding a possible larger subsequent quake. This system was established by the government three years ago because major earthquakes happening off the coasts of Hokkaido and the Tohoku region carry the risk of triggering even larger earthquakes.

For the next week or so, people have been asked to take measures against a possible subsequent earthquake through such means as preparing for immediate evacuation and confirming communication methods with family members.

However, the actual probability of another major earthquake occurring is estimated to be around 1%. It is important to respond calmly without overreacting.

In the summer last year, when a Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information notice was issued for an earthquake along the Nankai Trough, which could strike anywhere from the Tokai region to Kyushu, swimming beach closures and event cancellations happened one after another.

To avoid causing similar confusion, it is vital to proceed with feasible preparations while maintaining social and economic activities. It also is necessary to avoid rushing to hoard water, food and other supplies.

Current science cannot “predict” earthquakes by determining times and locations. In cases of major disasters, false information and misinformation is sometimes posted online, but it is important not to be misled by it.

The area around the focus of this quake has often experienced large earthquakes in the past. Even after the advisory’s weeklong caution period ends, the risk of earthquakes does not necessarily disappear.

Preparations for an earthquake occurring directly beneath the capital and a Nankai Trough earthquake remain essential. It is vital to strive to strengthen disaster preparedness measures while paying attention to information provided by the central and local governments.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 10, 2025)