High-rise Residential Complex Fire in Hong Kong: Construction Practices that Disregarded People’s Lives Led to Tragedy

The sight of a high-rise residential complex — a common sight throughout Hong Kong — engulfed in flames and smoke was shocking. It represents one of the worst disasters since the territory’s return to China in 1997.

With the number of high-rise apartment buildings also increasing in Japan, this tragedy can never be just someone else’s problem.

In northern Hong Kong on Nov. 26, a fire broke out in a high-rise apartment building exceeding 30 stories, ultimately burning seven buildings. At least 150 residents and others died, and some people are still unaccounted for. It is utterly heartbreaking.

The residential complex was undergoing major renovation work. Bamboo scaffolding was erected along the exterior walls, and it was covered with protective netting. A flammable foam agent had been installed to protect the windows.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but flames originating on a lower floor spread upward via these materials in a short period of time. Furthermore, winds caused the fire to jump to adjacent buildings one after another.

Some of the protective netting did not meet the fire resistance standards required by authorities. Also, the alarm system had reportedly been turned off due to the renovation work. The failure of the fire alarms to activate also likely contributed to the spread of the damage.

If construction efficiency and cost savings were prioritized and fire prevention measures were neglected, this represents a grave disregard for human lives. It is quite natural that residents have criticized this as a “man-made disaster” and expressed outrage.

Meanwhile, authorities have detained residents and others on suspicion of incitement for creating petitions demanding an independent investigation committee be established regarding the fire or reposting those petitions on social media. An aid supply distribution point set up by residents near the fire site on a voluntary basis was also removed at the authorities’ direction.

The authorities appear to be wary of residents’ dissatisfaction turning toward the Hong Kong or Chinese governments and developing into organized action. However, forcibly rejecting legitimate demands on those governments and even mutual aid among residents is an excessive reaction.

In Japan, as of the end of last year, there were at least 1,500 high-rise apartment buildings nationwide with 20 or more floors. However, strict fire prevention measures are taken under laws such as the Fire Service Law, making a situation like Hong Kong’s unlikely to happen in Japan.

Construction in Japan must use steel pipe scaffolding and fire-proof materials as a sheet to cover the scaffolding. Furthermore, walls and columns within rooms must be designed to be fire-resistant, and sprinklers are mandatory in buildings that are 11 floors or taller.

Nevertheless, fires can occur anywhere. In January, a mid-level floor of a high-rise apartment building in Osaka City caught fire, resulting in the deaths of a couple in their 70s. It is essential to check preparedness for fire prevention on a regular basis. Residents should also confirm evacuation routes in case of emergency.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 3, 2025)