Expansion of CPTPP: Make Framework a Bulwark to Protect Free Trade

The presence of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which is led by Japan, is growing. As the free trade system is on the brink of crisis due to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, the importance of this framework appears to have been confirmed once again.

It is hoped that the CPTPP will expand its membership and serve as a bulwark to protect free trade.

A ministerial-level meeting of the CPTPP, which has 12 member states including Japan, Australia, Britain, Vietnam and Mexico, was held in Australia. Membership negotiations are currently underway with Costa Rica of Central America, and it has been decided to launch negotiations with Uruguay in South America as well.

The CPTPP, which came into effect in 2018, is an economic partnership agreement among Pacific Rim nations to advance liberalization of trade and investment. Under the pact, the tariff elimination rate is nearly 100%, achieving a high level of trade liberalization. In 2024, it included Britain as a new member, expanding the scope of the framework to Europe.

The Central and South American countries negotiating membership both value free trade and democracy. Costa Rica is a production center for agricultural products such as bananas and coffee, and Uruguay has a thriving livestock industry. If these two nations join the CPTPP, the framework is likely to further increase its significance as a model for free trade.

Since the withdrawal of the United States, Japan has become a key player, helping the CPTPP develop into a massive free trade zone that accounts for about 15% of global gross domestic product. Japan has a significant role to play in expanding membership further.

Major members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations such as Indonesia and the Philippines, as well as the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East have also requested accession to the CPTPP. It is hoped that Japan will endorse their participation after potential issues are discussed carefully.

At the ministerial meeting, CPTPP members had opportunities for dialogue with the European Union and ASEAN for the first time, during which the participants reaffirmed the importance of free trade. It is crucial to hold such dialogue on a regular basis and deepen cooperation.

If the network of free trade expands from Asia to Europe, it may become difficult for Trump to continue acting selfishly.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement issued after the ministerial meeting, concerns were reaffirmed over “economic coercion” in which trade restrictions are used to pressure other nations.

China has repeatedly employed economic coercion by weaponizing rare earths, for which it globally holds a 90% share in refining and a 70% share in production. Over remarks made by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Diet about a Taiwan contingency, China has effectively halted imports of Japanese seafood products.

Economic coercion stands diametrically opposed to free trade that respects rules, so China’s actions are unacceptable.

In the autumn of 2021, China applied to join the CPTPP, but negotiations have not progressed. It must be said that Beijing’s accession will be difficult unless the country changes its stance of exerting pressure through trade.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 1, 2025)