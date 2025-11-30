Myanmar’s Military: Does Junta Intend to Remain in Power by Forcing through General Election?

In Myanmar’s prolonged civil war, many people have been forced away from their homes, and pro-democracy parties have been effectively eliminated. Even if the junta forces through a general election and wins a victory under such circumstances, that will not mean the military’s rule has gained a public mandate.

Voting for Myanmar’s general election will begin in late December with candidates vying for a total of 664 seats in the lower and upper houses. The voting is planned to be held on multiple dates through January next year, with results expected to be announced within the month.

This will be the first general election since the pro-democracy party led by Aung San Suu Kyi won a landslide victory in 2020. Claiming there had been fraud in the election, the military staged a coup in 2021 and has remained in power since then.

For the upcoming election, more than 50 parties are fielding candidates who are mostly close to the military. Suu Kyi’s pro-democracy party had its status as a political party revoked, so it cannot participate in the election. Other pro-democracy parties opposing military rule have either been dissolved or have declared that they are boycotting the election.

Consequently, pro-military parties appear certain to win. The military will likely claim such a result gives it a public mandate, and it intends to maintain its grip on power. However, the junta is eager to eliminate pro-democracy forces precisely because it recognizes the deep-seated anti-military sentiment among the people.

Since the coup, fighting between the military and anti-military forces has continued in various areas, preventing the census from being conducted in many areas to create lists of voters. The number of internally displaced people has reached 3.5 million.

It is only natural that U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed strong concern, saying, “I don’t think anybody believes that those elections will be free and fair.”

Myanmar’s economy has been struggling due to the impact from such events as the major earthquake in March this year, in addition to sanctions imposed by the West following the coup. The junta apparently aims to attract foreign investment and rebuild the country’s economy by staging a return to civilian rule through the general election.

Many countries, including Japan, do not recognize the military’s hold on power. This situation is unlikely to change unless the military stops suppressing pro-democracy forces and releases Suu Kyi and other detainees.

Even so, the military remains defiant because China and Russia have expressed support for the election. Beijing and Moscow have also reportedly exported weapons to Myanmar, effectively supporting attacks against anti-military forces.

On the other hand, Japan has suspended new economic cooperation since the coup and urged the junta to pursue democratization. While it is difficult to provide support without it benefiting the military, Japan should continue its involvement through humanitarian aid for displaced people and by other means.

Furthermore, Japan must persistently urge Myanmar to release political prisoners and address other issues by working together with Southeast Asian nations and Western countries.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 30, 2025)