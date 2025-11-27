Aonishiki’s Promotion to Ozeki: Honor May Bring Hope to War-torn Homeland

A young man came to Japan alone from war-torn Ukraine, pursued sumo and seized the crown of victory. This welcome news should bring hope to his homeland as well.

At the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, Ukrainian-born sekiwake Aonishiki, now 21, achieved his first tournament victory with a record of 12-3. He earned the Emperor’s Cup by defeating yokozuna Hoshoryu in a championship playoff on the final day of the tournament.

On Nov. 26, the Japan Sumo Association (JSA) decided to promote Aonishiki to ozeki, the second highest rank. This is the fastest promotion to ozeki since the current system of six tournaments per year was established in 1958. The record excludes top amateur wrestlers who are allowed to skip the lowest ranks when turning professional. He becomes the first ozeki from Ukraine.

His consistent strength has been prominent, as seen in his double-digit wins for five consecutive tournaments since his debut in the top division. At a ceremony in which the association’s envoy came to officially convey its decision on his promotion, Aonishiki responded firmly in Japanese: “I will strive diligently to live up to the title of ozeki and also aim even higher.”

His signature style is an attack that overwhelms opponents with a forward-leaning posture. Made possible by his low center of gravity, this approach was honed through wrestling training, and his powerful lower body that was forged through extensive practice.

Aonishiki began sumo at age 7, nurturing the dream of becoming a rikishi someday. He fled to Germany when Russia’s aggression started. He came to Japan in 2022 with a determination that “if I’m going to do this, it’s now or never.” He trained intensively as a practice member of the Kansai University sumo club before joining the Ajigawa stable.

Aonishiki’s professional name as a sumo wrestler is written with three kanji characters, pronounced “a,” “o” and “nishiki.” The “a” and “nishiki” reportedly came from his stablemaster Ajigawa, who used Aminishiki as his ring name, while “o” — usually pronounced “ao” — means “blue,” one of the colors of the Ukrainian national flag.

In his homeland, many people have lost their lives. While wishing the war would end as soon as possible, Aonishiki also said he feels that “I’m fortunate to be able to do my favorite sumo.”

After clinching the tournament victory, Aonishiki embraced his attendant at the far end of the hanamichi corridor leading to the ring. He wiped away tears, saying, “The path I chose was not a mistake.” He called his parents to tell them about his victory. “My mother was crying. My father seemed to be crying, too,” he said.

His stablemaster Ajigawa praised Aonishiki’s attitude, saying, “He came from a foreign country and is working hard to understand the culture of sumo.” As long as he maintains this sincerity, he will undoubtedly continue to evolve.

Standing 1.82 meters tall and weighing 140 kilograms, Aonishiki is not large for a sumo wrestler. However, JSA Chairman Hakkaku, the former yokozuna Hokutoumi, said: “Even with a smaller body, he doesn’t look inferior compared with other wrestlers. He reminds me of [the late yokozuna] Chiyonofuji.” The chairman thus identifies Aonishiki’s future with the career of his senior stablemate who became a great yokozuna despite his lighter weight.

“There’s the next rank [yokozuna] to aim for, so I want to strive for that,” Aonishiki said. The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament features two yokozuna and two ozeki in the rankings. How strong will he become? The further growth of this young warrior from abroad will be a source of delight.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 27, 2025)