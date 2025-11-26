Defense Equipment Transfers: Expanding Exports Can Strengthen Japan’s Self-defense Capabilities

Relaxing restrictions on defense equipment exports and expanding overseas sales channels will likely be able to strengthen the foundation of the defense industry.

While maintaining its position as a peaceful nation, it is important for Japan to review its approach to exports in response to changes in the security environment and the times.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Research Commission on Security has begun reviewing the implementation guidelines for the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology.

The current guidelines permit exports of finished defense equipment only when the partner country’s intended use falls within the “five categories” of rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping.

The LDP argues that the five categories make it difficult for Japan to export defense equipment. The party intends to advance discussions toward the abolition of them.

Even now, in cases of joint development of defense equipment with other countries, the five categories are not applied, and exports are permitted for lethal equipment such as destroyers that have missile defense systems.

In the case of the Philippines, Manila initially requested the export of used destroyers from Japan. However, not even used vessels can be exported unless they are traded within the framework of joint development, so discussions are underway within the Japanese government to partially modify the vessels’ specifications and position such exports as joint development.

There is also a plan to export destroyers to Indonesia in such a manner.

Expanding exports of equipment also contributes to deepening security cooperation with partner nations. Japan will be able to cooperate with countries that use the same equipment in areas such as repairs and parts procurement.

Ukraine, which has been facing Russia’s aggression, was considered overwhelmingly disadvantaged when the war began. It is believed that nevertheless, Ukraine has been able to continue fighting for so long, not only because it relies on support for weapons from Western nations, but also because it manufactures attack drones and other weapons domestically.

Japan has effectively banned arms exports for a long time. As a result, the production capacity of the defense industry, whose deliveries are limited to the Self-Defense Forces, has weakened.

As an island nation, Japan would not be able to maintain its war-sustaining capability in an emergency without sufficient domestic procurement of weapons and ammunition. Promoting the growth of the defense industry is an urgent issue.

Some have been concerned that abolishing the five categories could potentially encourage conflicts around the world.

However, the LDP has stated that it will continue to uphold the three principles. These principles include the prohibition of equipment transfers to countries involved in conflicts, the contribution to peace through equipment transfers and the proper management of transferred equipment by partner nations.

It is hoped that Japan will strengthen the foundation of its self-defense capabilities while utilizing its history in which the country has made strides as a peaceful nation, a stance that has earned high regard from the international community.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 26, 2025)