COP30 Concludes: Backsliding on Decarbonization Must Not Be Allowed

Heatwaves, droughts and wildfires are occurring one after another in many parts of the world, exposing the impact of global warming. Despite these circumstances, the headwind against decarbonization efforts is intensifying, and this is a grave situation.

The international community must continue cooperating so as not to reverse moves toward decarbonization.

The 30th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), held in Brazil, has concluded.

The focus of the latest conference was whether participants could agree on creating a roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels. Despite extending the session period for further discussions, oil-producing countries and others did not yield in their oppositional stance, resulting in a plan being dropped.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the first COP meeting and the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement, an international framework for measures against global warming. Yet, the conference is faced with unprecedented challenges.

With the growing use of generative artificial intelligence, the demand for electricity is expected to increase, leading to a return to thermal power generation — a move that goes against decarbonization efforts. In addition, Donald Trump’s second presidential administration was inaugurated in the United States, which had been leading the climate discussions, resulting in Washington’s decision to withdraw from the agreement again.

It is regrettable that Trump called the measures against climate change “the greatest con job ever” and did not send a high-ranking government official to the latest conference.

Regarding climate finance — funds to mitigate damage caused by global warming — tensions have persisted between developed countries that are wary of increasing burdens and developing countries. Ultimately, a modest target of “triple adaptation finance by 2035” was incorporated, barely retaining the solidarity of the participants.

The conference aims to limit the increase in the global average temperature to 1.5 C compared to pre-industrial levels. However, the reduction targets of carbon dioxide emissions set by each nation fall far short of achieving the goal, resulting in an increase that temporarily exceeded 1.5 C last year. Strengthening countermeasures is an urgent task.

COP30 presidency Brazil chose Belem — a city near the mouth of the Amazon River — as the venue for the conference, drawing attention to issues such as deforestation.

Rising temperatures have various adverse impacts on ecosystems. In addition to extreme heatwaves in recent years, poor rice harvests and bear sightings are examples that are not completely unrelated to climate change. Each country must realize that the longer decarbonization efforts lag, the greater the burden will be on future generations.

It is concerning that climate change denial seems to be spreading, particularly on social media. At the latest conference, a declaration was issued to strengthen science-based and accurate information sharing.

Countries must cooperate to counter disinformation that undermines momentum for actions to combat global warming.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 24, 2025)