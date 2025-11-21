Massive Fire in Oita City: What Should be Done to Improve Regional Disaster Preparedness?

Strong winds likely helped the fire spread across a wider area, causing more damage. In dense residential areas, fires tend to become massive. Efforts must be made to enhance regional disaster preparedness, such as by expanding and improving fire prevention equipment.

A massive fire broke out in the Saganoseki district of Oita City on the evening of Nov. 18, burning about 170 houses and other structures. One body was found in the burned ruins. The Oita prefectural government decided to apply the Disaster Relief Law to the city and requested that Self-Defense Forces personnel be dispatched for a disaster relief mission.

The burned area spanned 48,900 square meters. Fire also spread to about 10 nearby mountainous areas and an uninhabited island about 1.4 kilometers from the scene.

According to residents, embers swirled across the sky when the strong winds shifted direction at times, engulfing one house after another in flames. It can be said that the situation vividly demonstrated the terrifying power of fire.

The area is a fishing town facing the sea and has densely packed wooden houses. A strong wind advisory was issued for the city when the fire started. The narrow roads in the vicinity are believed to have prevented emergency vehicles from entering the area, hindering firefighting efforts.

The large number of vacant houses could also have contributed to the extensive damage. This is because poorly maintained vacant houses, including plants and trees in the gardens, are highly susceptible to catching fire, causing flames to spread rapidly to surrounding areas.

Large-scale fires have occurred in the past in densely packed wooden housing areas. In December 2016, in the central area of Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, about 40,000 square meters were burned, including 147 houses and other buildings. Similarly, strong winds helped the fire spread across a wider area, increasing the damage. It took 30 hours to extinguish the blaze.

As of the end of fiscal 2024, “dangerously dense urban areas” — where once a fire breaks out, the risk of flames spreading is high and evacuation is difficult — covered parts of 15 cities and wards nationwide, totaling 1,347 hectares. Beyond these areas, numerous other areas that could possibly pose a danger also exist. The site of this recent fire in Oita City was not designated as such a dangerous area.

Redeveloping areas or rebuilding homes takes time and money. In areas where risks are anticipated, it is hoped that efforts should first focus on, for example, improving fire prevention equipment and firefighting organizations, as well as conducting evacuation drills, to boost disaster preparedness. It would also be effective to widen roads by removing plants and trees and other things nearby.

The number of volunteer firefighters who support local disaster prevention measures continues to decline due to an aging population and a low birth rate. The number of volunteers fell below 1 million in 1990 and has now dropped to about 730,000. Volunteer firefighters who are familiar with their local areas play a crucial role in initial response. Efforts to strengthen this system are urgently needed.

In 2023, there were more than 10,000 cases of residential fires. Fires tend to take place more during winter. In addition to being careful when using fire sources such as cigarettes, stoves and heaters, close attention must be paid to battery chargers and the areas around outlets and plugs.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 21, 2025)