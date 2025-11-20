Diet Remarks on Taiwan: China’s Excessive, Pernicious Campaign against Japan

The way China has tried to deliberately disparage Japan goes too far, even though Beijing is dissatisfied with Japan’s handling of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks about Taiwan at the Diet.

Masaaki Kanai, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, held talks in Beijing with Liu Jinsong, director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of Asian Affairs. China Central Television broadcast a video that seemed to show Liu speaking condescendingly to Kanai with his hands in his pockets, while Kanai appeared to bow his head.

Liu’s conduct was markedly discourteous and deviated from the norms expected in diplomatic settings. The video spread widely on Chinese social media. This constitutes nothing less than malicious impression management meant to demonstrate that China holds the upper hand.

China has also unilaterally criticized Japan in the international community.

At a U.N. General Assembly meeting to discuss U.N. Security Council reform, China’s U.N. ambassador brought up Takaichi’s remarks and criticized them as “interfering in China’s internal affairs.” He also asserted that Japan “is totally unqualified to seek a permanent seat on the Security Council.”

It is quite natural that Japan’s representative countered that the comment was groundless and that Japan has contributed to world peace and prosperity. This is because Takaichi’s remarks did not concern the sovereignty of Taiwan but a possible armed conflict around the island, which would directly impact Japan’s security.

China’s claim that Japan is interfering in its internal affairs fundamentally makes no sense. China is likely engaging in its diplomatic strategy meant to give the impression that Japan is to blame. However, it will not be able to gain understanding from the international community.

In addition, the Chinese government’s campaign is extending into the private sector, with adverse effects spreading to business relations between Japan and China.

Releases in China of Japanese films, including an animated movie from the “Crayon Shin-chan” series, reportedly have been postponed for the time being. The Chinese government has called on people to refrain from traveling to Japan and reconsider studying there, prompting moves to cancel trips to Japan and other activities.

Moreover, China has demanded that Japan submit additional documents as part of procedures for resuming imports of Japanese seafood. Although China publicly said this was because Japan’s procedures were not sufficient, it is believed that this measure has been taken in response to Takaichi’s remarks.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Takaichi’s remarks have provoked strong public anger. “Under current circumstances, there will be no market for Japanese aquatic products even if they enter China,” she added.

China had acknowledged the safety of Japanese seafood and agreed to lift the import ban. If Beijing unilaterally reverses this decision, it could be considered a country that disregards international rules and bilateral agreements. China should stop engaging in futile bargaining that damages its own credibility.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 20, 2025)