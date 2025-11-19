My Number Cards for Health Insurance: Further Confusion Cannot be Tolerated

The expiration dates of existing health insurance certificates are approaching, but the usage rate of so-called My Number insurance cards that serve as a substitute for the certificates remains sluggish. The government must not continue its erratic responses and cause confusion in frontline services.

Health insurance certificates issued by entities such as corporate health insurance associations and mutual aid associations for public employees will expire on Dec. 1. About 77 million people are expected to be affected.

Health insurance certificates for the elderly aged 75 and older, and those in the national health insurance programs have been expiring sequentially since July, meaning that all the health insurance certificates held by members of the public will soon become invalid.

Moving forward, to receive treatment at medical institutions, the system will be changed to, in principle, require individuals to present either a My Number insurance card, which combines the functions of health insurance certificates with My Number identification cards, or “certificate of eligibility” distributed to those without My Number insurance cards.

Without either a My Number insurance card or certificate of eligibility, fundamentally, patients would need to temporarily pay the full amount of their medical fees. However, the government has notified medical-related organizations that, as a special measure, expired health insurance certificates can be used with the standard copayment rate until March next year.

While the government has taken the special measure with the aim of avoiding confusion for those who receive treatment, the move merely postpones the issue. Hospital staff at reception desks who are forced to handle complex procedures will likely be confused as well.

The root of this problem lies in the fact that the usage of My Number insurance cards has not spread. Over 87 million people had added the function of health insurance certificates to their My Number cards by the end of October, but the actual usage rate remains stuck in the 30% range.

There has been a spate of problems, such as card readers at medical institutions failing to read the information, which has caused widespread unease among potential users. Some people may oppose the government’s approach, which seems to force individuals to use My Number cards as a health insurance certificate despite acquiring the cards on a voluntary basis.

If the usage rate of My Number insurance cards does not increase going forward, it could become necessary to extend the special measure further. What is the point of maintaining the appearance of having consolidated health insurance certificates into My Number cards as planned, despite the fact that the current state of affairs does not match the intent?

Regarding My Number insurance cards, there is another problem: The validity period of the electronic certificate embedded in My Number cards expires, causing the card to lose functionality as a health insurance certificate as well.

Utilizing My Number insurance cards would allow doctors to confirm patients’ medical histories, potentially preventing drugs from being overprescribed. However, to that end, there should be a key premise that the public can use their My Number insurance cards with peace of mind.

The government should consider allowing the continued use of existing health insurance certificates alongside My Number insurance cards as initially planned, rather than adhering to the consolidation of health insurance certificates into My Number insurance cards. Taking stopgap measures will not fundamentally solve the issue. Public distrust only increases further as the government responds erratically and causes confusion.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 19, 2025)