70th Anniversary of LDP’s Founding: Fulfill Responsibilities As Central Player in Politics / Must Change Its Nature in Multiparty Era

The public’s expectations for the nation’s first female prime minister are extremely high. However, it would be overly optimistic to say that the Liberal Democratic Party has escaped its predicament.

The Diet has become increasingly multiparty, and it will not be easy for the LDP alone to hold a majority in the future. Nevertheless, considering that the LDP remains the largest party in both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors, it bears the responsibility of being the central player in national politics.

Whether the LDP can fulfill this role will determine the party’s rise or fall.

The LDP has marked its 70th anniversary. It is true that for a long period after World War II, the LDP governed the nation as a “big-tent party” that represents a wide range of public opinions, dedicating itself to economic and social development.

Expectations high for female premier

However, with the nation’s fiscal condition deteriorating, the party’s traditional approach of distributing benefits to such entities as its own support groups to secure votes has reached its limits.

In this era of multiparty politics, if each party races to seize the initiative to pursue short-term popularity and attempts to implement irresponsible measures without fiscal backing, national governance will descend into turmoil.

Domestic and international issues are mounting. The nation’s population decline shows no sign of stopping, and the economy remains sluggish. The postwar international order is on the verge of collapse, threatening Japan’s security.

As the party that bears the responsibility, the LDP must present policies to overcome these difficulties and offer a clear vision for the future.

The Yomiuri Shimbun’s public opinion survey last month showed that the approval rating for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stood at 71%. Meanwhile, the rating who support the LDP was 32%, decidedly lower than the around 40% seen during the era of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet.

In the ward assembly election in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, held on Nov. 9 with 40 seats contested, seven of the 17 candidates fielded by the LDP lost, and the party fell below their preelection strength of 12 seats.

If Takaichi fails to rebuild the party and restore trust, voters may regard the end of the LDP’s role, leading voters to abandon the party.

One of the factors behind the LDP’s decline in party strength is the scandal involving violations of the Political Funds Control Law by its factions.

Both the factions and their lawmaker members failed to report income from tickets for faction fundraising parties in their political funds reports. It is no wonder the public is appalled that so many lawmakers in the legislature lacked a spirit of compliance with the law.

Within the LDP, a view is emerging that its lawmakers have neglected their daily activities and failed to grasp the urgent concerns of voters. Some LDP lawmakers spend much of their time on social media to promote their Diet activities, counting on the effects of social media, but that alone will not solidify support.

Are daily activities being not enough?

It is crucial to carry out activities steadily, such as holding small gatherings in which lawmakers and voters can exchange opinions frankly.

Factions, long seen as a symbol of LDP politics, have dissolved, except for the one led by LDP Vice President Taro Aso. While the factions had excessive influence over personnel decisions and other adverse effects, they also functioned as a place of learning for young lawmakers. The decline of factions is said to have weakened this.

In recent years, some people who applied to become lawmakers through open recruitment seem to view political posts merely as opportunities to advance their own careers. A comprehensive review of the party’s structure and organizational framework is necessary, including candidate selection methods and lawmaker training.

The move toward fluidity of politics is not unique to Japan.

Last year, the first change of government in 14 years occurred in the United Kingdom, while a minority ruling government has been formed in France. This year witnessed the launch of the second administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, and Canada’s Justin Trudeau left office after having served as the prime minister for over nine years.

The impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has driven up prices globally. Combined with dissatisfaction over failed immigration measures in Europe, there appears to be a growing distrust toward incumbent governments.

If leaders of democratic nations become preoccupied with restructuring domestic affairs and turning inward, a power vacuum could emerge in the international community. It is feared authoritarian states might exploit this vacuum and attempt to change the status quo in an effort to expand their territory or interests.

Rebuilding international cooperation

The Takaichi administration must participate in global efforts toward peace and stability while aiming to rebuild the framework of international cooperation.

To achieve this, domestic political stability is essential. Even for policies involving burdensome measures, it is necessary to deepen cooperation with parties willing to share responsibility and strengthen the government’s foundation. Expanding the coalition should also be considered.

In Europe, domestic disparities and divisions are widening, and far-right parties that advocate the exclusion of immigrants have risen to prominence. While Japan has not seen the same level of upheaval as Europe, there are signs of support for xenophobic arguments.

While it is appropriate to crack down on illegal immigration, the trend of viewing foreign nationals as enemies should not be tolerated. Taking a lead in building an inclusive society in which people respect others is also a task for the core player that is the LDP.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 15, 2025)