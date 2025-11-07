1 month since Gaza Ceasefire: Stop Attacks that Threaten Fragile Agreement

Nov. 9 will mark one month since Israel and the Islamist group Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory of Gaza. Attacks have not ceased during this period, and the humanitarian crisis also continues.

Both sides must exercise restraint to prevent the collapse of this fragile agreement.

Regarding the two-year conflict in Gaza, Israel and Hamas agreed last month to cease hostilities based on a 20-point peace plan.

As part of the first phase of the plan, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian people it had detained.

Meanwhile, Hamas released 20 survivors from the hostages abducted during the cross-border terrorist attacks in October 2023. However, the return of the remains of all 28 deceased hostages has not been completed.

The concern is that Israel has carried out further attacks in Gaza, including airstrikes and gunfire, which have caused damage, citing Hamas’ violations of the agreement and terrorist acts.

According to Gaza health authorities, about 240 people have been killed in attacks by the Israeli military since the ceasefire took effect, including many women and children. Meanwhile, multiple Israeli soldiers have also been killed in Hamas attacks.

This is a ceasefire in name only. If this situation continues, there is a risk that it could revert to large-scale fighting.

The ceasefire agreement was brokered by the United States, Egypt and other countries. U.S. President Donald Trump, in particular, has heavily publicized it as his diplomatic achievement.

However, after the ceasefire was agreed upon, when the Israeli military carried out airstrikes on southern Gaza and killed over 100 residents, Trump made a remark condoning Israel’s attack, saying that Israel has a right to “hit back” for Hamas’ killing of an Israeli soldier. A remark like this, which seems to encourage a cycle of violence, is extremely inappropriate.

The United States, as Israel’s strongest supporter, should exert its influence to make sure Israel itself sticks to the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas must also return the remains of all hostages to Israel. But searching for and recovering bodies buried under rubble is not easy, and countries such as Egypt are providing equipment. It is also important for Israel to provide information that will help identify their locations.

In addition, the delivery of aid supplies has not progressed sufficiently in Gaza even after the ceasefire, and the humanitarian crisis continues. In October, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion stating that Israel has an obligation to ensure necessary food and other aid supplies reach Gaza residents.

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has played a central role in providing aid supplies to Gaza, but Israel has prohibited its activities by law. Israel should review this policy.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 7, 2025)