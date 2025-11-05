School Non-attendance Hits Record High: Take Measures to Prevent Isolation of Children, Guardians

The number of students chronically absent from school has increased for 12 consecutive years. It is crucial to prevent these children, who are distancing themselves from school, from becoming isolated and to create an environment in which they can return at any time.

In the 2024 school year, a record high of 353,970 elementary and junior high school students were chronically absent from school for 30 or more days per year, not including those who were not present due to illness or for financial reasons. This represents 3.9% of all students, or nearly one in every 26 children.

Common reasons cited were “a lack of motivation for school life” and “poor life rhythm.” One contributing factor is the law on securing educational opportunities, which came into effect in 2017, allowing students to learn in a variety of ways outside of school. This led to heightened awareness in society that students do not have to force themselves to attend school.

It also seems undeniable that nationwide school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic led to shifts in perception and disordered lifestyle habits.

The number of students chronically absent from school had been increasing by around 50,000 annually, but the 2024 school year’s rise was only in the 7,000 range. This is likely because measures to deal with such students have proven successful, such as the growing establishment of “school-based educational support centers,” where children who find it difficult to enter regular classrooms can learn in separate rooms.

It is hoped that schools will further advance efforts to create environments that make it easier for students to attend school, such as by assigning teachers who are experienced in handling chronically absent students to these support centers.

A cause for concern is that nearly 40% of absentee students are not receiving specialized counseling or guidance either inside or outside of school. This number increased by over 1,300 from the 2023 school year.

As a result of home visits by psychology experts and former teachers, there have been more than a few cases in which children were able to return to school. It is important to prevent children from becoming isolated, through such measures as deepening cooperation with private free schools.

Schools foster cooperation and social skills through interaction with a diverse range of people. A survey indicated that about 40% of people who were chronically absent from school later regretted not attending school.

Prolonged absence from school risks exclusion from circles of friends and falling behind other students academically, potentially making it even harder for them to return to school. It is likely essential for schools to carefully ascertain each child’s situation and return them to class at an appropriate time if they appear to be able to attend school.

There is a growing tendency for younger children to be chronically absent, with an increase in such cases among early grades in elementary schools. Children who have missed 90 or more days of school now account for over 50% of all cases, indicating a significant increase in long-term absences.

Therefore, consideration for parents who support children who stay at home is also vital.

A survey by a nonprofit organization targeting 376 guardians with absentee children found that nearly 18% of them had been forced to resign from their jobs.

The central government and companies should support guardians in the balance between work and childcare through such measures as allowing parental leave or reduced working hours due to their children being chronically absent from school.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 5, 2025)