Interpellations by Party Representatives at Diet: Unsatisfying Debate on Measures against High Prices, Reform

As multiparty politics advances, the responsibility of opposition parties increases. It is unsatisfactory that, despite this, the leader of the largest opposition party called for consumption tax cuts and postponing social security system reform.

The government side, too, offered only responses that lack concrete measures. It is hoped that discussions on economic policies and system reforms will be made from a medium- to long-term perspective.

Interpellations by representatives of each party have begun at the Diet in response to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent policy speech. This marks the first substantive debate in about 4½ months since the closure of the ordinary Diet session in late June.

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan President Yoshihiko Noda said, “Soaring food prices are directly hitting household budgets,” and he demanded that the consumption tax rate on food and beverages be reduced to zero for up to two years as a measure against high prices.

Takaichi expressed a cautious view, noting that lowering the consumption tax rate would require a certain preparation period for businesses to modify their cash registers and make other efforts.

The consumption tax is a stable financial resource that is indispensable for maintaining the social security system, which includes pensions, health care and nursing care. Noda, who laid the groundwork for tax increases when he was the prime minister during the then Democratic Party of Japan administration, should understand its importance. His advocacy for tax cuts at this current stage is difficult to understand.

Regarding the high-cost medical expense benefit system, which is designed to limit the burden on patients when their medical payments become large, the government compiled a reform proposal at the end of last year to gradually raise the upper limit on the burden on patients.

During the interpellations, while Noda argued that there was no need to increase the burden on patients, Takaichi merely stated, “We will proceed carefully with deliberations to ensure the burden does not become excessive.”

The government intends to review the high-cost medical expense benefit system with the aim of curbing rising medical expenses.

The government proposal includes cases in which some individuals with a certain level of income would in two years face a 70% increase in their burden compared to the current amount. Patient groups and other entities have protested this significant increase, prompting the government to postpone a conclusion on the matter.

Medical costs continue to rise annually, making a review unavoidable. Even so, a 70% increase seems excessive. The government should promptly reexamine the matter and reach a conclusion to gain broad understanding.

While Noda said, “The Japan-U.S. alliance is the foundation” of Japan’s foreign and security policy, he expressed caution about increasing defense spending.

The CDPJ maintains the position to “abolish the unconstitutional parts” of the security-related laws that allow limited exercise of collective self-defense. Will the party continue to adhere to this stance?

Given the deteriorating security environment surrounding Japan, it is essential to increase defense spending. In addition, if the CDPJ asserts even now that the security-related laws are unconstitutional, it will raise questions about the party’s judgment.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 5, 2025)