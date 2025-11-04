Yamamoto Named MVP: Ace Pitcher’s Dedication Leads Dodgers to Championship

In an era in which the role of pitchers is increasingly divided into a starter and reliever, Yoshinobu Yamamoto demonstrated overwhelming skill, pitching all nine innings of a game by himself and then pitching in two games in a row with the second one as a reliever. Referring to him as “iron arm” hardly seems enough for such a performance.

In the World Series of Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays for the first back-to-back World Series victory in their team’s history. Yamamoto was named the series’ MVP. He is the second Japanese player to receive this honor, following Hideki Matsui in 2009.

Yamamoto pitched a complete game in Game 2 and allowed only one run over six innings of pitching in Game 6. In Game 7, in which the Dodgers clinched the championship, he took the mound in the middle of the ninth inning despite having pitched just the previous day and held the opposing team scoreless through the 11th inning.

Without Yamamoto’s outstanding pitching in the series, in which he picked up three wins, the team likely would not have reached the No. 1 spot.

The 18-inning Game 3 was unforgettable, too. Late in the game, despite having just thrown a complete game two days before, Yamamoto surprised those around him by starting to warm up in the bullpen. His dedication to the team’s victory can be said to have inspired his teammates and brought about the win.

Recalling his performance, Yamamoto said, “It felt like I was a little kid again playing baseball.”

During his time with the Orix Buffaloes in Japanese pro baseball, Yamamoto earned four titles — leading the league in wins, ERA, winning percentage and strikeouts — for three consecutive seasons. He also won the Sawamura Award, which is given to the most outstanding starting pitcher for a season, three times over this period. He was the driving force behind the Buffaloes’ three consecutive Pacific League championships.

However, Yamamoto was forced to miss a significant portion of last season, his first in the majors, due to a right shoulder injury, and he ended the season unfulfilled. His determination for his second season in the majors this year must have been extraordinary.

Since his days with Orix, Yamamoto has pursued the ideal way to use his body and he has trained relentlessly. He is by no means blessed with an ideal physique. His seemingly tireless, superhuman pitching is made possible solely by his daily efforts.

For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani made a strong impression with his return to the “two-way” play, hitting three home runs and striking out 10 batters in a single game during the National League Championship Series. Pitcher Roki Sasaki also contributed to the team with stable pitching during the postseason.

The fine performance of these three players once again demonstrated the high level of Japanese players. They should now rest their bodies and regain their energy for next season. The Blue Jays team members, who fought through the fierce games of the series, must also be applauded.

The World Baseball Classic will take place next year. It is hoped the players will engage in heated games that rival those in the latest World Series and that the classic will once again ignite the passion of baseball fans around the world.

