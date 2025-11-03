Maglev Line Construction Costs Double: How Can Mounting Challenges Be Overcome?

The Linear Chuo Shinkansen maglev train service, whose opening date remains uncertain, now faces the challenge of its total construction costs doubling from the initial plan.

Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) should carry out management reforms to secure funding and also thoroughly explain the necessity of the project.

JR Tokai has announced that construction costs for the section between Shinagawa in Tokyo and the Nagoya section of the Linear Chuo Shinkansen are projected to swell to ¥11 trillion. This means the costs will double.

Costs are rising due to soaring material prices and the challenges of complex construction problems. JR Tokai had already revised the estimate upward to about ¥7 trillion in 2021, so this is the second revision.

While the company says it plans to cover the increased costs through such means as borrowing, it also mentioned the possibility of raising fares. The responsibility of explaining the necessity of the project will likely grow heavier.

JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa explained that the difficulty of the construction work was not fully foreseeable four years ago. But was there a lack of thoroughness in scrutinizing the project details? To avoid a potential increase in the burden on users as much as possible, JR Tokai must focus on management efficiency, including cost reductions.

The project plans to connect Tokyo and Osaka, 438 kilometers apart, in just over an hour using the technology of superconductivity. The fastest travel time from Tokyo to Nagoya would be 40 minutes. The economic effects are projected to be ¥6.5 trillion annually, offering significant benefits.

The aim is for it to become a new national artery linking three major metropolitan areas and it will also serve as a bypass for the Tokaido Shinkansen in the event of a large-scale disaster.

Despite high expectations, the opening date still remains unclear. Construction began in late 2014, targeting a 2027 opening between Shinagawa and Nagoya, yet over a decade has already passed.

Former Shizuoka Gov. Heita Kawakatsu continually opposed the project due to concerns about reduced water flow in the Oi River, which runs through the prefecture. Consequently, JR Tokai abandoned the 2027 opening target in March 2024.

Kawakatsu was succeeded by Yasutomo Suzuki as governor in May 2024, but debates regarding the natural environment persist. Approval for the start of construction for a section in the prefecture has not been granted.

The latest cost estimate was made on the assumption that the service will open in 2035. If the construction period is extended, costs will likely balloon further. JR Tokai should work to address the long-standing concern of reduced river flow and make continuous efforts to alleviate residents’ anxieties.

The tunnel construction through the Southern Japanese Alps is highly challenging, and completion is expected to take a long time. Continuous review and improvement of construction methods will also be necessary.

In October this year, a section of road managed by Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, rose above the construction site of the new Shinkansen, leading to a halt in construction while an investigation into the cause was launched. Every precaution must be taken to ensure safety.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 3, 2025)