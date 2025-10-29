Japan-U.S. Summit: Alliance in a New Era Expands Scope of Cooperation / Work Together to Contribute to World Peace

As the United States strengthens its inward-looking stance, anxiety and instability are spreading throughout the international community. Under such circumstances, sending a message to the world that the Japan-U.S. alliance is functioning stably is significant.

Specifically, the two countries confirmed cooperation in a wide range of fields, including building supply chains for critical minerals and improving shipbuilding capabilities, indicating a further deepening of the alliance.

The Japanese and U.S. governments must make use of this new-era alliance to contribute to peace and stability not only in the Asia-Pacific region but also across the entire world.

Conveying resolve on strengthening defense

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump held an about 40-minute meeting in Tokyo, confirming their policy of cooperating across a broad range of fields, including security and the economy.

At the start of the meeting, Takaichi said: “Japan and the United States have now become the world’s greatest alliance. Japan will also contribute to world peace and prosperity.”

In response, Trump, who said he had heard about Takaichi from former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, congratulated her on becoming the prime minister, saying that Abe “would be very happy to know that.” Trump also stated, “Anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there.”

The atmosphere was reportedly friendly during their first in-person summit. Takaichi’s diplomacy toward the United States is, at least for the moment, off to a smooth start.

Takaichi also conveyed Japan’s intention to make efforts toward achieving an end to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine at an early date.

Japan has so far provided Ukraine with relief goods, including food, generators and medical equipment. However, it has limited support for defense equipment to non-lethal items, such as protective gear and vehicles.

The government has been making arrangements to review the operational guidelines for the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, which restricts what equipment is able to be exported. Easing export conditions, in as far as it does not run counter to Japan’s policy of peaceful diplomacy, is a matter of consideration.

Trump praised Japan, stating, “You are increasing your military capabilities very substantially,” and welcomed increasing imports of U.S.-made equipment. His remarks were likely made with Japan’s position in mind, as it bears the cost of stationing U.S. forces in the country while also increasing its defense budget.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states have agreed to raise defense spending to 3.5% of gross domestic product by 2035. The agreement was reached due to strong demands from Trump, and the United States is asking Japan to shoulder a greater burden regarding defense as well.

During the meeting, Takaichi is believed to have explained such things as that Japan will achieve the target of raising defense-related spending to 2% of GDP ahead of schedule.

China is threatening Japan’s territorial land and waters in the East China Sea and has recently intensified its shows of force by deploying aircraft carriers and other vessels into the Pacific Ocean. Military cooperation between North Korea and Russia also cannot be overlooked.

Given the deteriorating security environment, it is essential for Japan to continue to strengthen its defense capabilities. However, these efforts should proceed based on Japan’s own judgment.

As a result of the Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations, Japan agreed in July to invest $550 billion (about ¥84 trillion) in the United States. During the meeting, Takaichi expressed her intention to steadily implement the agreement.

Aim for mutually beneficial investments

Japan plans to purchase U.S.-produced energy resources under this framework. Japanese companies are expected to participate in the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project planned in the U.S. state of Alaska and purchase LNG, but many are concerned about rising construction costs.

Regarding Japan’s investment in the United States, it is important to select projects that will benefit both countries.

Strengthening cooperation in economic fields was a key feature of this summit. The two countries signed memorandums concerning supply chain development for rare earths and other critical minerals and enhancing shipbuilding capabilities, among other documents.

China holds an overwhelming share of the production of rare earths and other critical minerals. It is important for Japan and the United States to cooperate to deter China from threatening export restrictions to put pressure on other countries in diplomatic negotiations with them.

Japan’s shipbuilding industry once dominated the global market, but now lags behind China and South Korea in terms of construction volume. Expanding investment in the shipbuilding field will spur the construction of large docks and other facilities, creating significant economic ripple effects.

Seeking progress on abduction issue

After the summit, Trump met with families of Japanese citizens who were abducted by North Korea, telling them “we will do everything within our power” to resolve the issue. Trump has expressed eagerness to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who also is general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

During his first term, Trump, at the request of Abe, repeatedly pressed Kim to resolve the abduction issue when he met with Kim. To break the deadlock, Takaichi needs to continue to seek Trump’s involvement in the issue.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 29, 2025)