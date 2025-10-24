80 Years since U.N. Foundation: Japan Must Lead Multilateral Cooperation

Oct. 24 marks 80 years since the United Nations was founded. There is an urgent need to rebuild the multilateral cooperation system in light of the founding principle of protecting peace through an international order based on law, regardless of the size or power of nations.

The United Nations was founded with hopes for peace, reflecting on the failure to prevent the horrors of two world wars. The United Nations demonstrated solidarity within the international community when it dispatched a multinational force during the Gulf War in the early 1990s.

However, with rifts between major powers deepening in recent years, the U.N. Security Council itself, which bears primary responsibility for international peace and security, has become dysfunctional.

Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, has trampled on the U.N. Charter by engaging in aggression against Ukraine. The Security Council has been unable to hold Russia accountable or play a constructive role in ending the fighting, indicating that it is powerless to deal with the issue.

The United States, another permanent member of the Security Council, cannot avoid criticism for repeatedly using its veto power in response to the situation in the Palestinian territory of Gaza due to its stance of defending Israel, thereby blocking an immediate ceasefire.

On the contrary, U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the United Nations, stating, “Not only is the U.N. not solving the problems it should, too often, it’s actually creating new problems for us to solve.”

The United States spearheaded the foundation of the United Nations 80 years ago, yet now turns its back on multilateral cooperation centered on the body, prioritizing solutions through bilateral negotiations.

In Gaza, a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas was finally achieved under U.S. leadership. However, maintaining the ceasefire and achieving lasting peace requires the engagement of the international community.

Meanwhile, regarding Ukraine, Trump canceled his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was scheduled to be held soon, and decided to impose sanctions on Russian companies. It is appropriate for Trump to shift from a pro-Russia stance to one of increased pressure.

However, to enhance the effectiveness of the sanctions, cooperation from other countries is essential. If Trump aims to ensure his achievements, he should utilize the United Nations more.

It has long been noted that there are structural problems with the United Nations. Expanding both permanent and nonpermanent members at the Security Council and strengthening the authority of the U.N. General Assembly, where all member states participate, are difficult but unavoidable reforms.

To achieve these reforms, the approval of permanent members of the Security Council is necessary, and pressure from international public opinion is crucial for that purpose. Japan, which has earned trust through such means as its support for Asia and Africa, should take the lead in shaping public opinion.

In addition, Japan needs to contribute to the realization of peace by utilizing frameworks beyond the United Nations, such as the one between Japan, the United States, Australia and India, and another between Japan, the United States and South Korea, demonstrating its achievements in multilateral cooperation.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 24, 2025)