Negotiations for Coalition Government: Ruling, Opposition Parties Must Recognize the Weight of Governing

Taking over the reins of government means nothing less than implementing realistic, responsible policies in consideration of the interests of all members of the public. Through negotiations for a coalition government, ruling and opposition parties need to recognize the weight of taking the helm of the government.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party have begun policy talks with an eye to a coalition government. If they reach an agreement, LDP President Sanae Takaichi is highly likely to be named as prime minister during the extraordinary Diet session to be convened on Oct. 21.

During the policy talks, the JIP side demanded the realization of its flagship “second capital” initiative and social security system reforms, among other measures, as conditions for joining the coalition.

The second capital initiative aims to prepare a city capable of assuming the functions of a capital in the event of a disaster affecting Tokyo. According to the JIP’s plan, infrastructure including an international conference hall and transportation networks would be developed in the prefecture that is designated as the second capital. Upon designation, the prefecture will be able to adopt the title of “metropolitan government.”

The JIP promotes the initiative on the premise that its home turf, Osaka Prefecture, will be designated. This appears to be aimed at reviving the “Osaka metropolis plan,” previously rejected by referendums, and promoting Osaka’s development.

However, unless the prefecture is selected fairly from multiple candidates, it seems unlikely to gain public understanding. Negotiations for its realization going forward are expected to be difficult, leading to unstable administration management.

In addition, even if the LDP and the JIP were to form a coalition, they would still fall short of a majority of seats in both houses of the Diet. The LDP will have no choice but to seek cooperation from other parties, including the Democratic Party for the People.

Some LDP lawmakers said there is no need to hurry the coalition talks, advocating for a “separation of prime minister and party president” role, allowing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to continue as prime minister. In that case, Ishiba would handle scheduled diplomatic events, such as the summit with U.S. President Donald Trump who will visit Japan soon.

This would be disrespectful to the other countries and utterly unreasonable.

Meanwhile, the largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has begun talks with the JIP and the DPFP with the aim of forming a coalition.

The CDPJ advocates “abolishing the unconstitutional parts” of the security-related laws that allow limited exercise of collective self-defense.

CDPJ President Yoshihiko Noda, while maintaining this assertion, has also stated that in reality “there has never been an unconstitutional state,” emphasizing that immediate abolition is unnecessary.

Noda was apparently trying to attract the JIP and the DPFP, while taking into consideration the left-wing forces within his party. But this approach makes it difficult to achieve a change of administration by unifying three opposition parties.

However, even if the three-party talks do not go smoothly and the parties remain on the opposition side, the political situation will only plunge into chaos if they continue the conventional approach of criticizing the ruling parties.

There are maneuvers to form a coalition government through negotiations between ruling and opposition parties, and between opposition parties themselves. Both the ruling and opposition parties must use this as a good opportunity to revise their unrealistic assertions.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 17, 2025)