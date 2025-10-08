Mishandling of Donated Blood: Ensure People’s Goodwill does not Go to Waste

It is appalling that blood donated to save those suffering from illness or injury is rendered unusable for transfusion due to lack of proper management.

Blood donation projects rely on people’s goodwill. The Japanese Red Cross Society must promptly implement measures to prevent a recurrence and restore trust. At the same time, it is hoped that the JRCS will take urgent measures to expand public understanding of blood donation and secure the necessary blood supply.

Last month, blood products made from blood donated by 33 people became unusable for transfusion at the JRCS Kyushu Block Blood Center in Fukuoka Prefecture due to improper temperature control. The products were transported with fewer than the prescribed number of cooling packs, according to the JRCS.

Furthermore, at a Tokyo blood center in May, about 13,700 blood products stored in a refrigerated warehouse became unusable when the power went down. Also in Tokyo, another incident in August resulted in blood donated by 39 people becoming unusable due to a handling error during transport.

In addition, mistakes have been occurring repeatedly in Hyogo Prefecture and Hokkaido.

The JRCS intends to conduct simultaneous inspections at its blood centers nationwide and work to establish a new department dedicated to handling such problems.

What lies behind this spate of problems occurring across the country? It is crucial to thoroughly examine whether there are common issues, such as staff shortages or operational procedures not being made well known to personnel, and then share the findings nationwide.

It goes without saying that it is necessary to ensure that donated blood is put to good use, but in recent years, there has also been a declining trend in blood donations from younger generations. Expanding measures to have them participate in blood donations is also essential.

Blood donations are accepted from individuals aged 16 to 69, with the number of donors hovering around 5 million annually over the past decade. However, due to the low birth rate, the number of donors in their teens to 30s has decreased by 30% in that time. The JRCS estimates that there will be a shortage of blood equivalent to 460,000 donors in 10 years.

Medical needs are rising due to an aging population, which increases the frequency of situations in which blood is required. If this trend continues, securing a stable blood supply could become difficult.

It is said that people in their 20s and 30s are busy with work and raising children, making it difficult to secure opportunities to donate blood. It is vital to devise new approaches, such as extending reception hours at blood donation rooms to allow them to stop by after work, and holding events where parents and children can enjoy learning about the importance of blood donation together.

Recently, research into artificial blood has also advanced. Nara Medical University has developed artificial red blood cells using expired blood products. The university is currently conducting clinical trials with the artificial cells, and it said that it aims for practical application in 2030.

The government should not only promote blood donation activities, but also support such research. Every possible effort must be made to prevent situations in which patients lose their lives due to blood shortages.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 8, 2025)