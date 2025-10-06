Gaza Peace Plan: With Hamas Agreeing in Principle, Ensure Path to Ceasefire

Will this be a chance to bring an end to the fighting that has been going on for two years? The momentum that has finally been gathered for a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory of Gaza must not be lost.

The Islamist group Hamas has indicated its willingness to accept in principle the 20-point peace plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in late September. The group has announced it would release all hostages from Israel that it is holding captive.

Before this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also accepted the peace plan. It is significant that Israel and Hamas, long-time enemies, have indicated their intention to enter into negotiations at the request of the United States. It is hoped that both sides will implement the plan and advance the negotiations.

However, the differences between their stances remain considerable, and optimism is unwarranted.

Hamas did not mention the disarmament demanded by Israel and the United States this time, nor did it accept everything in the plan. In response, Israel issued a statement saying it was committed to ending the war based on principles. These principles refer to the elimination of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza.

Moreover, the peace plan does not clearly stipulate the timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw from Gaza. It is feared that Israeli forces may stay or continue fighting in Gaza, hindering negotiations with Hamas.

Negotiations will resume with the United States, Qatar and Egypt acting as mediators. A ceasefire has been reached in Gaza in the past, but it collapsed within a short time. To prevent a return to conflict, all countries concerned must provide strong support.

It will be two years on Oct. 7 since Israeli forces began their invasion of Gaza. Despite Hamas’ cross-border terrorist acts being the trigger, indiscriminate attacks by Israel that went beyond the scope of self-defense have killed more than 66,000 people in Gaza, including many women and children.

Even after the fighting ends, Israel must be held responsible for its inhumanity and causing this catastrophe.

In Gaza, the delivery of relief supplies by international organizations and others has been virtually halted for a long period, causing shortages of food and other essentials and a widespread famine.

The peace plan accounts for the need to swiftly deliver relief supplies. To rescue people from their plight, the delivery of supplies should be implemented immediately, separate from negotiations surrounding a ceasefire.

According to estimates by the United Nations and others, nearly 300,000 homes in Gaza had been destroyed as of February, and 95% of hospitals were no longer able to function. Residents in Gaza desperately hope not only for a halt to the fighting, but also to rebuild their lives afterward.

Japan should strengthen its support in areas where it excels, such as restoring roads, the water supply and electricity.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 6, 2025)