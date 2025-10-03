Partial Shutdown of U.S. Govt Operations: Deepening Political Division Causes Concern

The U.S. federal government budget expired on Oct. 1, leading to a partial shutdown of government operations.

The standoff between the Republican Party and the Democratic Party has reached its most intense phase since the start of the second administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Should the shutdown persist, the adverse effects will be serious. The deepening political polarization is concerning.

This is the first government shutdown in nearly seven years since the longest on record, which lasted 35 days from December 2018 to January 2019 under the first Trump administration. Some 750,000 federal government employees are expected to be furloughed.

While essential services such as military operations, border control and customs will continue, many public services will be suspended. National parks, museums and other facilities are also expected to close.

It is inevitable that the shutdown will cause disruption to the U.S. economy and policies.

The September employment statistics, which the U.S. Federal Reserve Board considers important when deciding its monetary policy, are scheduled to be released on Oct. 3.

If the release is delayed due to staff furloughs, among other reasons, it could make it difficult for the Fed to make appropriate decisions on interest rate cuts, potentially causing turmoil in global financial markets. Both parties should seek a solution to prevent the negative effects from spreading.

The largest factor behind the shutdown was the failure to reach a compromise on health care-related programs.

The Democratic Party demanded an extension of health care subsidies that will expire at the end of the year and the withdrawal of cuts to Medicaid, the health care program for low-income earners, but Republicans refused.

Trump, who should serve as a mediator, continues to fuel the conflict with inflammatory behavior, amplifying the chaos.

He posted AI-manipulated videos of remarks from the Senate Democratic leader on social media, attempting to shift blame for the shutdown onto Democrats. This can only be described as unhinged behavior.

The Trump administration has not only indicated its intention to lay off large numbers of federal government employees, it has also declared that it will cut off massive amounts of funding for environment-related projects in states where Democrats hold the upper hand over the Republican Party. Intensifying pressure to force concessions will only deepen divisions.

The U.S. government’s high tariff policy has severely damaged other nations’ trust. If the turmoil in domestic politics over the handling of the federal budget drags on, further damage seems unavoidable.

Looking ahead to midterm elections scheduled for November next year, Democrats may have reasons for not easily compromising. The Democratic Party even rejected a “stopgap budget bill” in the Senate that would have provided immediate funding.

In the United States, which has no universal health insurance system, health care support for low-income earners is a lifeline. Both parties need to engage in discussions from the perspective of the people.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 3, 2025)