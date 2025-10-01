Niinami and Keizai Doyukai: Business Leader’s Resignation As Chairman Came Too Late

Given his high profile as a key voice in the business community, his departure from a prominent group of business leaders was shockingly abrupt. It must be said that he lacked awareness of his position of high public interest and that his resignation as the head of the group came far too late.

The Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai) has announced the resignation of Chairman Takeshi Niinami. At a press conference, Niinami said, “I have concluded that I should resign” to avoid friction within the association stemming from divided opinions regarding how the situation should be handled.

Niinami had been under police investigation regarding his purchase of supplements suspected of containing illegal elements, and he resigned as chairman of Suntory Holdings Ltd. effective Sept. 1.

After this, the association’s review committee examined Niinami’s suitability and qualifications and reportedly compiled a report saying it would be “appropriate to request his resignation.”

However, at the subsequent board meeting, opinions were split between board members demanding his resignation and those advocating for him to remain, making a consensus difficult.

The head of an economic organization representing the business community and making policy proposals must keep to particularly high standards of honesty and ethics. The turmoil in Doyukai’s governance is painful to watch. Who would listen to tough proposals from the group under these circumstances? It was only natural for Niinami to resign.

Compared to Keidanren (Japan Business Federation), which emphasizes consensus-building among large corporations, Doyukai has prided itself on having corporate executives participate as individuals and making innovative proposals.

Trust in its chairman is a fundamental requirement for its controversial policy proposals to reach society. When Niinami resigned as the chairman of Suntory Holdings, it was obvious that he was no longer qualified for the top position at Doyukai.

Suntory itself judged Niinami as unfit to be the company’s chair. This follows Suntory’s criticism that “it is problematic for questions to arise” about the head of a company that sells supplements.

Niinami had previously been asked to resign by all Suntory directors. It was difficult to understand his decision not to immediately step down as the head of Doyukai and leave his fate to others.

Niinami has said he will not resign from the government’s Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy. Does he truly believe the public will accept his continued stance of leaving decisions about his position to the council, as he did with Doyukai?

Niinami has personal connections worldwide and is a reformist opinion leader known for his forthright statements on issues including wage increases and employment systems. He has served as a member of the council for over 10 years, having been an iconic figure of the business community for a long time.

Doyukai must firmly recognize that the path to restoring trust is difficult and should proceed swiftly to select a successor as the head of the association.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 1, 2025)