Japanese Language Survey: Use Words Carefully, Especially in This Era of Social Media

Many people seem to feel that the way language is used has changed with the spread of social media. Careless use of language can lead to unexpected misunderstandings. We should strive to use language judiciously in our daily lives.

The Cultural Affairs Agency has released the results of its fiscal 2024 public opinion survey on the Japanese language, which covered people age 16 and older nationwide. A total of 89% of respondents answered that social media has “some influence” on how language is used in society.

Regarding the nature of that influence, many cited an increase in the use of “abbreviations” and “exchanges of short expressions.” On social media, for example, “otsu” is used to abbreviate “otsukaresama” (take care or well done), and the onomatopoeia “pien” expresses the urge to cry.

Depending on the person being communicated with, the intended meaning might not get through. Expressions could be perceived as rude and hurt someone’s feelings. Words and expressions should be chosen and used carefully, depending on the situation.

At the same time, some words that had been used primarily on social media have gradually permeated into society.

The latest survey showed that 52% of respondents now use “ieden” (house phone) to mean a landline phone at home while 50% of respondents use “baeru” to mean “looks beautiful and stylish in a photo or elsewhere.”

However, a significant 46% used the verb “kakin-suru” (charge) to mean “use a paid internet service.” Since users are typically “being charged,” some people might perceive this usage as incorrect.

Language evolves with the times. If there is successful communication, changes shouldn’t be rejected outright.

Still, it is undesirable if this leads to the disordered use of the Japanese language. New words should be used with an understanding of correct Japanese.

To cultivate a sense of language every day, it helps to read books and encounter diverse expressions. However, the recent decline in reading has reached a critical state.

In the previous year’s survey, the percentage of respondents who did not read even one book per month reached 63%. Many cited that reading time was reduced due to the increased use of information devices.

The Japanese language boasts a rich vocabulary. Shouldn’t people occasionally put down their smartphone, pick up books and engage with people of different generations, in order to experience a glimpse of that richness?

This survey also revealed “social media fatigue,” particularly among younger generations, as they found exchanging messages and other interactions burdensome.

Rather than feeling pressured to reply immediately, it is important to take a breath, think carefully and choose your words thoughtfully.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 30, 2025)