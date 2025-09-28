Census: Increase Response Rates by Raising Awareness of Survey’s Importance

The population census, which is regarded as the most important of the various statistical surveys conducted by the central government, is underway. It is crucial to improve the census’ response rates and accuracy by carefully explaining its significance.

The census is conducted once every five years. In the 2025 census, households are being asked to provide information in 17 categories, including name, gender, family structure and employment status as of Oct. 1. All residents of Japan, including foreign nationals, are obliged to respond.

The results of the census will be used to review the zoning of single-seat constituencies for the House of Representatives and to draw up administrative policies. The results are also likely to help devise measures for foreign residents, who account for about 3% of Japan’s total population.

About 600,000 census takers distribute survey questionnaires in person. Responses must be submitted by Oct. 8 via the internet, by mail or through a census taker.

Launched in 1920, the census has revealed the nation’s population trends and family structures. Japan is currently at a historic turning point, facing demographic changes such as the rapidly graying population and declining birth rate, as well as widening disparities between urban and rural areas and an increase in foreign workers. Given that, ascertaining social changes through the census is significant.

However, in recent years, the census has seen a decline in response rates due to growing public awareness of privacy and distrust of administrative surveys, partly due to statistical irregularities. False information has also spread online, such as claims that census data have been fabricated.

In urban areas, the number of apartment buildings with automatic door locks has increased. Conducting surveys in person has become even more difficult following the COVID-19 pandemic. In the previous census, census takers were unable to obtain responses from target residents and, in 16.3% of cases, filled out the forms by collecting information from those residents’ neighbors.

The central government has heightened its public relations efforts about the census since last fiscal year. It is necessary to implement effective measures, such as seeking understanding of the census system from employees and students through their companies and schools.

The response rate among foreign residents is believed to be lower than that of Japanese nationals. Responses to the 2025 survey can be submitted in 28 languages. It is hoped that municipal sections responsible for the census will strengthen cooperation with sections that handle support and other measures related to foreign residents, and with private organizations, to encourage people to respond.

The central government is aiming to expand the use of a method in which residents scan a QR code with smartphones to gain access to the questionnaires and respond online. This method allows people to respond without contacting anyone, and saves the administrative effort of tallying and checks, because the census forms cannot be submitted if they are incomplete.

There has also been a series of cases in which residents received suspicious emails and phone calls purported to be from the census. These are believed to be the work of fraud groups. If this issue is left unaddressed, it will inevitably have a negative impact on the census.

The central and local governments should make thorough efforts to warn residents. It is also important for police to strengthen their crackdown efforts.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 28, 2025)