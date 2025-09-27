Developing Nations in Asia: Succession of Protests Shakes Regional Stability

There have been a spate of protests in emerging and developing nations in Asia, and a situation in which governments have been overthrown has emerged in some countries. It is necessary to pay close attention to whether these demonstrations will lead to movements that threaten the stability of the entire region.

In Nepal this month, large-scale youth-led anti-government demonstrations broke out, with some participants turning violent and setting fire to the parliament building, politicians’ homes and other locations. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli was forced to resign.

Nepal is one of Asia’s poorest countries, with youth unemployment reaching about 20%. Criticism spread via social media and other means that, despite this, politicians and their children, among others, were living lavishly.

The Oli administration’s decision to block access to certain social media platforms such as Facebook under the pretext of combating misinformation amplified the anger of young people, leading to the demonstrations and riots.

In Bangladesh last year, students and others occupied the prime minister’s official residence and demanded the abolition of civil service recruitment quotas that gave preferential treatment to families of former military personnel, leading to the prime minister’s resignation. Three years ago in Sri Lanka, anti-government demonstrations grew against the background of rapid inflation, causing the government to collapse.

The triggers for the demonstrations varied by country. However, a common point among them is that, while governments hurriedly pursued economic growth, they left behind efforts to redress social inequality and economic disparities, ultimately leading to political upheaval.

In the first half of the 2010s, demonstrations calling for democracy erupted across the Middle East, toppling governments in Egypt and other countries. However, it is hard to say that these led to stability, as other groups with vested interests seized power, some countries descended into civil war and other problems have occurred.

The interim governments in Nepal and Bangladesh will each hold general elections next year. It is hoped that they will establish stable administrations that reflect the will of the people by minimizing nepotism and the influence of the military.

A cause for concern is that political instability is emerging even in Indonesia, a country whose economic development is relatively advanced and that prides itself as the leader of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Demonstrations against high housing allowances for members of parliament have erupted nationwide, forcing President Prabowo Subianto to cancel his planned visit to Japan.

There also is strong criticism that, while the president is pouring large portions of the budget into free school lunch programs, he is neglecting industrial development and employment measures. Some point out that if this continues, Indonesia risks falling into the “middle-income trap,” in which growth slows after it transitions from a developing country status.

Japan has maintained amicable relations with Asian countries through long-standing economic cooperation. It should continue to provide support based on each nation’s circumstances, such as by developing personnel, advancing industries and establishing legal frameworks that enhance administrative transparency.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 27, 2025)