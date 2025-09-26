Inquiring about Sexual Offense Records: Wide Adoption of System should Lead to Children being Protected

To protect children against heinous sexual offenses, an effective system must be established. It is crucial that as many businesses as possible utilize it.

A draft operational plan has been finalized for a new system, dubbed the Japanese version of Britain’s Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS), which allows employers to check the sexual offense records of individuals looking to work in jobs that involve children. The implementation of the system is scheduled for December 2026.

According to central government statistics, the recidivism rate for sexual offenses stands at 14%. There is concern that teachers who committed indecent acts against children could find reemployment at cram schools and other workplaces and reoffend.

The trauma suffered by children subjected to sexual violence from trusted adults is deep. Keeping individuals with sexual offense records away from children is significant for preventing harm.

The draft operational plan requires schools and nursery schools to use the system, while requesting the voluntary participation of private businesses such as cram schools and sports clubs. Kodomo shokudo cafeterias, which provide free or cheap meals to local children, and entertainment agencies, among others, are also targets of the system. Mandatory or voluntary participation is expected to cover up to a combined 230,000 entities.

Recently, a former manager of a private tutoring cram school in Tokyo was arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching a female student. To dispel concerns of parents and guardians, participation by many businesses, including private ones, is essential. For businesses, joining the system should also lead to being trusted.

The government currently operates a database registering former teachers and others who have been disciplined for indecent acts committed against students and requires employers to check the records during the hiring process. However, private elementary, junior high and high schools, among others, have failed to sufficiently utilize the system.

A valuable system is meaningless if unused. Given that the system handles highly confidential information such as sexual offense records, some businesses could hesitate to participate. The government needs to thoroughly explain the system’s purpose and its benefits.

It is also important to clearly define in advance how information will be handled and what actions will be taken if a criminal history is found, creating an environment in which businesses will be able to participate without worries.

After the system is introduced, it will be necessary to check the sexual offense records not only of new hires but also of those already working in educational and other relevant settings. It is said that the number of currently employed individuals to be subject to the system will be as high as 4 million.

The Children and Families Agency intends to outsource part of the checking work. Mistakes such as identifying the wrong person or leaking information could undermine the very foundation of the system. Meticulous care will be required to prevent such errors.

Since the target of the new system is limited to potential reoffenders, it cannot prevent first-time offenders. The draft operational plan explicitly states that installing security cameras in schools and other facilities as part of measures is “effective.”

However, persistent concerns remain that this approach could constrain educational activities. It is hoped that the government will carefully discuss whether to introduce this measure.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 26, 2025)