Trump’s Speech: Making Use of the U.N. is the Path toward Peace

It is true that the United Nations has not functioned adequately regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East. That is precisely why the United States should exert its strength to revitalize the United Nations and achieve peace.

U.S. President Donald Trump made a speech at the U.N. General Assembly. He claimed that since the start of his second term in January, he has ended seven “unendable wars” through his own mediation, while criticizing the United Nations for “not even coming close to living up to that potential.”

He also unilaterally labeled the U.N.-promoted climate change measures as “a hoax” and said the U.N.’s support is encouraging illegal immigration.

Trump has announced the United States will again withdraw from the Paris Agreement — an international framework on measures to combat climate change — as well as its withdrawal from multiple U.N. agencies and a halt of funding. The United States withdrew from the agreement during Trump’s first term.

The United Nations is an organization that was established after World War II under the leadership of the United States, a victorious country in the war. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the U.N.’s foundation, but it is extremely problematic that Trump, proclaiming his “America First” policy, has turned his back on the United Nations, leading to stagnation in multilateral cooperation and foreign aid.

In his speech, Trump emphasized his opposition to the recognition of a Palestinian state, as declared by Britain, France and other countries. It is concerning that the rift between the pro-Israel United States and Europe will deepen over the conflicts in Gaza and the possibility of a ceasefire will become even more distant.

However, after the speech, Trump softened his stance during a meeting with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, stating that the United States is “behind the United Nations 100%.” It is noteworthy that Trump indicated a policy to focus his cooperation solely on achieving international peace, such as by resolving conflicts.

Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to mediate between Ukraine and Russia. But Putin has not agreed to a ceasefire.

As Trump pointed out in his speech, China and India continue to purchase crude oil from Russia, sustaining its ability to continue the war. European nations, while supporting Ukraine, also buy energy from Russia.

Trump’s behavior is haphazard and unpredictable. However, if he realizes the limitations of his approach to bilateral deals and seeks to utilize multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, it would be welcome.

It is also essential for the United Nations to facilitate its reform. Guterres is pushing for significant spending cuts and organizational change for the United Nations, bearing in mind that the United States, the largest contributor, is scaling back its support.

In his address at the United Nations, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also stated the U.N. Security Council “has not been fully functioning” and called for expanding both permanent and non-permanent seats. It is hoped that Ishiba’s message will be carried forward to the next administration.

