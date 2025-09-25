LDP Presidential Race: Offer a Strategy for Rebuilding the International Order

Crises in the international community are growing, and Japan’s security environment is rapidly deteriorating. Under such circumstances, the candidates in the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election have shown that they are determined to rebuild the nation’s foreign and security policies, but it is regrettable that they have presented little in the way of concrete proposals.

The five candidates in the ruling party’s race need to map out foreign and security strategies from a broader perspective.

At a debate among the candidates organized by the Japan National Press Club, a key point of discussion was how to strengthen Japan’s defense capabilities.

Regarding the government’s policy of raising defense-related spending to 2% of gross domestic product, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi said the target rate is “nowhere near enough.”

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said, “Rather than prioritizing the amount of the budgetary framework, I want to carefully examine the concrete details of our defense capabilities and then secure financial resources.”

The government has decided to raise the income tax rates to cover greater defense spending, but it has put off making the change. If the new LDP president intends to lead a responsible party, they should secure sufficient financial resources to this end.

In contrast, Kobayashi has proposed a flat-rate income tax reduction to ease the burden on the working generation. This raises a question about consistency — will he increase the income tax to secure defense spending, or will he prioritize tax cuts?

Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi argued that Japan’s diplomatic strength has weakened compared to that under the administration of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which led the concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. She said that she wants to “enhance Japan’s presence” through active summit diplomacy.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi suggested that even if the administration changes in the United States, the country will continue to pursue an “America First” policy. He also mentioned the need to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance.

As to how to build trust with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi said, “We should stress that Japan is the most important partner” for the United States.

Japan’s share of the costs for U.S. military bases in Japan far exceeds what other U.S. allies pay. It is crucial to persistently explain this fact to Washington and to stress the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

To deepen the alliance, it is essential for Japan to strengthen its own defense capabilities.

Israel is killing large numbers of civilians in the Palestinian territory of Gaza. Japan has merely said that a “two-state solution” in which Israel and Palestine coexist is important, so it is hard to say that Japan has taken concrete steps toward peace and stability in the Middle East.

Each candidate should clearly present how they will work to restore the international order if they become prime minister.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 25, 2025)