Budget Request for Defense Spending: Pave the Way for Securing Counterstrike Capabilities

As a result of Japan continuing to increase its defense budget, the nation has taken a step forward in securing counterstrike capabilities. Japan also must urgently respond to new forms of combat, such as those involving drones.

The Defense Ministry has requested a record high budget of ¥8.8454 trillion for fiscal 2026.

The government has decided on a plan to allocate a total of ¥43 trillion for defense spending over five years from fiscal 2023. With the budget request for fiscal 2026 — the fourth year of the plan — added to the actual defense spending from fiscal 2023, the amount reaches ¥32.6 trillion.

Given the deteriorating security environment, it can be said that the government has worked steadily to strengthen the nation’s defense capabilities.

A notable point of the latest budget request is that about ¥1 trillion has been earmarked for developing so-called stand-off defense capabilities, which are intended to strike targets such as enemy missile launch sites.

Specifically, ground-launched long-range missiles that are domestically produced with a range exceeding 1,000 kilometers are planned to be deployed to major garrisons of the Self-Defense Forces nationwide. In addition, U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, which are expected to be procured by the end of fiscal 2025, are planned to be mounted on Aegis destroyers in the near future.

These deployments will give the SDF counterstrike capabilities for the first time. Both North Korea and China possess numerous missiles capable of reaching Japan. It is significant for the nation to develop its own counterstrike capabilities to enhance its deterrence.

However, it is necessary to detect moves at enemy missile launch sites and signs of an attack in order to actually exercise counterstrike capabilities. Japan has no choice but to rely on U.S. intelligence systems for the time being. The nation needs to urgently build its own detection capabilities.

Along with its budget request, the ministry has unveiled a “SHIELD” vision, which calls for the deployment of drones in the air, on the sea and underwater to block enemy invasions along the coasts. To realize this vision in fiscal 2027, the ministry has set aside ¥128.7 billion in the budget request.

To control a large number of drones, it is essential to overcome challenges such as securing radio frequencies.

In addition, the ministry has asked for ¥765.8 billion — nearly double the figure of the fiscal 2025 budget request — for such purposes as improving the working conditions of SDF personnel. As only 90% of the available personnel slots of the three SDF branches — the Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces — are actually filled, it is reasonable to secure personnel by improving their working conditions.

SDF members retire at age 56 in principle, as they are required to have strength and resilience. It is also crucial to alleviate concerns for their future after retirement by providing more reemployment support.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has called for U.S. allies to increase their defense costs. It could also pressure Japan to do so in the future.

It is essential for the nation to build the necessary defense capabilities on its own initiative. Japan is likely to be tested on how it will be able to secure stable financial resources, even amid severe fiscal constraints.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 17, 2025)