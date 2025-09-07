Japan-Australia 2+2 Meeting: Tokyo, Canberra Should Deepen Relations to Level Equivalent to Alliance

Intimidating actions by China, which has touted its policy of being a maritime power, have posed a threat not only to Japan but to Australia as well. It is important to enhance deterrence capabilities by steadily implementing agreements between Japan and Australia.

Japan and Australia held a two-plus-two meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo. In a joint statement released afterward, the two clearly stated their commitment to strengthening security cooperation through such efforts as practical joint exercises between the Self-Defense Forces and the Australian military and the joint development of defense equipment.

This was the 12th two-plus-two meeting between the two countries since the inaugural talks in 2007. Although Japan and Australia do not have a security treaty like that between Japan and the United States, their relationship can be said to be developing to a level equivalent to that of allies in recent years.

In 2022, Tokyo and Canberra signed a facilitation agreement that mutually exempts SDF and Australian military personnel from immigration checks. Last month, Australia also decided to introduce an upgraded version of the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Mogami-class frigate, a cutting-edge vessel equipped with anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles.

In February, the Chinese military deployed a destroyer and other vessels to the high seas located between Australia and New Zealand and conducted live-fire exercises. Beijing is also advancing security cooperation with Pacific island nations that are closely tied to Australia. As a result, Canberra has a strong sense of crisis.

Japan intends to eventually have 24 Mogami-class frigates, and Australia plans to develop 11 frigates jointly with Japan. Together with the military power of the United States, their common ally, the two countries’ response capabilities in emergencies are likely to increase if they operate frigates of the same model in the Asia-Pacific region.

A formal contract for the joint development of Mogami-class frigates is expected next spring. The Japanese government must ensure the conclusion of the deal through close communication with Australia.

During the two-plus-two meeting, the two countries also signed a memorandum of cooperation that will allow mutual evacuations of each other’s nationals from third countries in cases of emergencies.

During unrest in the French territory of New Caledonia in May last year, Japanese nationals were transported aboard an Australian airplane. It is crucial for Japan and Australia to put information-sharing systems in place and coordinate their evacuation plans in peacetime.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has made light of multilateral cooperation, raising concerns among U.S. allies. Japan and Australia also should play a role in maintaining and strengthening the Quad security framework, which comprises the two countries as well as the United States and India.

In recent years, the relationship between Japan and Britain has also been at a level akin to an alliance.

When the SDF participated in joint exercises with the militaries of such countries as the United States, Britain and Australia in the western Pacific last month, British F-35B fighter aircraft landed on the MSDF’s Kaga vessel in an effort to enhance the interoperability of the two countries. After the exercises, a British aircraft carrier made a port call in Japan for the first time in four years.

It is hoped that Japan will deepen cooperation with Britain in a similar way to Australia.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 7, 2025)