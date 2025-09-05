Extreme Heat and Health Management: People must Remain Vigilant through September

This summer was reportedly the hottest in Japan since records began in 1898. Even in September, some areas recorded temperatures of 35 C or higher, and the intense heat is continuing.

Extreme heat can lead to heatstroke and various other health issues, so it is hoped that people will make efforts to carefully manage their health.

According to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency, more than 90,000 people nationwide were transported by ambulance for heatstroke between May 1 and the end of August, surpassing the figure from the same period last year.

In recent years, the annual number of deaths due to heatstroke has reached well over 1,000 — about five times the number from 30 years ago. Each individual needs to take preventive measures with a sense of urgency.

Especially for the elderly and those with underlying diseases, it is crucial that they regularly bear in mind that heat can threaten their lives, and pay close attention to their health.

First, it is hoped that people will take note of the temperature and humidity of where they live. If a heatstroke alert is being issued, it is vital to avoid going out as much as possible and stay indoors where air-conditioning is available.

If going outside is unavoidable, it is hoped that people will take precautions using such items as parasols and cooling products.

In addition to heatstroke, it is not uncommon for people to get sick due to the extreme heat. Prolonged extreme heat puts a strain on the body, potentially leading to reduced functions of such organs as the heart, lungs and kidneys. For those with underlying diseases, this can worsen symptoms. In a worst-case scenario, it can be fatal.

Unlike heatstroke, such cases often do not come to light because a causal link to heat is difficult to establish. However, an expert group estimated that heat-related deaths may be about seven times higher than those directly caused by heatstroke.

To avoid health issues resulting from heat, it is crucial to use air conditioners and stay hydrated.

Even so, there is no end to elderly people who suffer heatstroke without using air conditioners. Society as a whole needs to inform the elderly about the importance of maintaining a moderate indoor temperature through air-conditioning, while continuing to help those living alone by keeping an eye on them and checking in on them.

Not using air conditioners can lead to sleep deprivation due to discomfort, potentially causing health issues.

Paying attention to nutrition is also essential. More than a few people suffer a loss of appetite and develop nutritional deficiencies as the prolonged heat causes fatigue to build up.

It is noted that many people transported by ambulance due to heat-related causes are in a state of malnutrition. It is essential to try to consume protein and vitamins, which are effective in preventing summer fatigue, and maintain a balanced diet.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 5, 2025)