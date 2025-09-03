Suntory Holdings Chairman Niinami Resigns: Shocking Allegations Come out against a Vocal Leader in Business Circles

It is unprecedented that a figure in a position representing the business community was forced to resign over suspicions of purchasing illegal drugs. This has had a huge impact not only on the business world but also on society.

Suntory Holdings Ltd. announced on Sept. 2 that Takeshi Niinami had resigned from his position as representative director and chairman on Sept. 1. The reason cited is that a police investigation had taken place into supplements he allegedly purchased.

According to Suntory Holdings, Niinami reported on Aug. 22 that he faced a police investigation, prompting the company to establish an emergency response headquarters to consider measures to deal with the issue. He told the company that he had no knowledge that the supplements were illegal.

However, Suntory Holdings President Nobuhiro Torii explained at a press conference that, as the head of the Suntory Group, “The issue lies in the fact that doubts have arisen.” All members of the board of directors agreed on the course of action to demand his resignation, which Niinami agreed to.

Regarding Niinami’s actions, which demonstrated a lack of awareness of the supplements, Torii apologized, saying that Niinami was lacking in the qualities expected of a chairman and the company determined that he would be unable to continue in the key position. It is obvious that his actions have largely shaken society’s confidence in the company.

Niinami is a prominent figure in the business community, serving as chairperson of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, one of Japan’s three major business organizations, and as a private-sector member of the government’s Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

High ethical standards and strict self-discipline should be constantly sought from someone in his position to avoid any kind of allegations. For that reason, the allegations against him are utterly astonishing.

Niinami has been delivering strong messages to society as a reformist voice. This scandal undoubtedly has eroded trust in him.

It will be difficult for Niinami to remain in his highly public-interest positions as chairperson of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives and a private-sector member of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy. He should promptly resign from these positions.

Niinami used to work at Mitsubishi Corp. After serving as president of Lawson, Inc., he became the first president of Suntory Holdings outside the founding family in 2014, drawing significant public attention. He greatly expanded the company’s performance through its international business and was appointed chairman in March this year.

Given that Suntory Holdings sells products familiar to consumers, this scandal will also likely impact its performance. To restore trust, the company needs to thoroughly fulfill its accountability.

The Fukuoka prefectural police and other investigative authorities searched Niinami’s home in Tokyo on suspicion of violating the Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Law and other charges as part of searches in an investigation into a smuggling case involving products containing illegal cannabis-derived components. Niinami denies any involvement, and the prefectural police are reportedly conducting a careful investigation.

It is hoped that the investigative authorities will proceed with a strict and thorough investigation.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 3, 2025)