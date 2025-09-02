Soil from Fukushima Decontamination Work: Government Must Unite to Promote Use

To make progress on disposing of the soil removed during decontamination work performed due to the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, it is essential for the government to take the lead. The government must gain the public’s understanding and promote reuse of the soil.

The 2011 nuclear accident spread radioactive substances to surrounding residential areas and farmland. The soil collected during work to remove these substances is currently being stored at a temporary storage site adjacent to the nuclear plant.

Of the 14 million cubic meters of soil, 25% has slightly elevated radiation levels and it has already been mandated by law that this will be buried in a final disposal site by 2045. However, there were no signs of being able to select candidate sites, and no detailed plans had been made.

The government compiled a road map in August, and for the first time outlined a policy to select candidate disposal sites by around 2035. This was likely meant to create a breakthrough by setting a specific goal.

The remaining 75% of soil, with lower radiation levels, is set to be used nationwide in road construction and land development. However, progress has been hindered by opposition from residents.

That is why the road map states that, starting in September, nine central government ministries and agencies in Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki district will use the soil in flower beds and for other purposes. The road map also says that consideration will be given to using the soil at regional branch offices for ministries and agencies.

In order to set a precedent, two cubic meters of the soil was transported to the front yard of the Prime Minister’s Office in July and used as a bed for planting. While this is a minuscule amount relative to the total volume, it is commendable that the government has accepted the soil and is building momentum for its use.

In the past, the Environment Ministry planned to use the soil at its facilities in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, and Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, but these plans stalled due to opposition from residents. The government must be persistent in explaining that the soil has a negligible impact on the environment and human health.

Some who are opposed to reuse of the soil refer to it as “contaminated.” The government is considering alternative terms like “reconstruction soil,” as it sees the soil as a reusable resource. While creating a new term will not immediately alleviate concerns, it is worth consideration.

As for the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, the release of treated water — contaminated but then purified — into the ocean faced domestic and international opposition. However, two years after start of the release, no abnormalities have been detected in the surrounding waters, and the release continues smoothly.

In the same way, steadily building a track record for the soil’s reuse could foster public understanding.

Instead of leaving this matter solely to the Environment Ministry, which is in charge of disposal, the central government must secure cooperation from local governments nationwide and push for progress in a united front. If progress cannot be made on reuse, the prospects for a final disposal site will remain hazy.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 2, 2025)