Woman Stabbed to Death in Kobe: How Can People Protect Themselves from Invisible Malice?

Being followed by a complete stranger and suddenly attacked — how can a person protect themselves from such an irrational, terrible act? Society is facing a serious issue.

On the evening of Aug. 20, a female company worker was stabbed to death inside an elevator at an apartment building in Kobe. Two days later, the Hyogo prefectural police arrested a male company worker from Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on suspicion of murder.

The woman left her workplace in Kobe on the day of the incident, took a train and arrived at her apartment building. Footage recorded by multiple security cameras along her route showed that a man believed to be the suspect was following her.

Investigators have not confirmed any connection between the woman and the suspect. During questioning, the suspect reportedly told investigators that he followed the woman after he saw her on the street and felt she was his type.

If his statement is true, this means he singled out a woman he just happened to see and attacked her. This would make it impossible for anyone, not just young women, to walk the streets safely. It is a shocking crime that plunges society into fear.

Security camera footage from the apartment building shows a man slipping through the self-locking front door, seemingly following the woman. This tactic is known as “tailgating.”

To prevent intrusion, it is crucial to check for suspicious individuals nearby before unlocking front doors. If a suspicious person is present, avoid unlocking the doors and instead stay outside the building until they pass by.

Practices such as looking at one’s smartphone and listening to music with earphones while walking home should also be avoided, because it makes it harder to notice danger.

The suspect in the Kobe case was involved in other wrongdoing in the past, including violating the Anti-Stalking Law, receiving a fine five years ago and being found guilty in a court case three years ago. He was under a suspended sentence at the time of the murder. His methods in those cases appear strikingly similar to the most recent one, and concerns about recidivism had been raised.

Last year, there were about 20,000 consultations about stalking, with nearly 10% involving victims who did not know the perpetrator. Tactics are becoming more sophisticated — for example, electronic devices like “tracking tags” that are supposed to show the location of lost items are being used to pinpoint victims’ whereabouts.

Self-defense has its limits, so stronger policing is essential. Ways must be considered to prevent stalking by people that victims do not know.

Police began a program last year to encourage all individuals who are given a restraining order under the law to undergo medical treatment or counseling. Medical treatment is considered effective in weakening abnormal obsessive behavior, but it is not mandatory, so less than 6% of those affected have actually sought treatment.

Preventing crimes also requires measures aimed at perpetrators. Shouldn’t mandatory treatment or counseling be considered when there is a risk of recidivism?

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 2, 2025)