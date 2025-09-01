Disaster Preparedness Day: Communities Should Discuss What Measures To Take in Advance

While the mechanisms of mega earthquakes are gradually becoming understood, modern science cannot accurately predict earthquakes. It is essential to discuss disaster preparedness measures on a regular basis.

The probability of a mega earthquake occurring along the Nankai Trough, which stretches from off the coast of Shizuoka Prefecture to off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture, within the next 30 years is said to be “around 80%.” If one occurs, massive tsunami are expected to strike the Pacific coast.

Ahead of disaster preparedness day, Sept. 1, the government revised in August its guidelines that outline actions local governments and businesses should take when a Megathrust Earthquake Attention advisory is issued as part of a system officially called Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information in response to the possibility of a Nankai Trough earthquake being heightened.

In the previous guidelines, people were advised to continue their daily lives while confirming evacuation routes and items in their grab-and-go bag when a Megathrust Earthquake Attention advisory is issued. The latest revision clarifies that, in principle, railway operations will not be restricted and events can proceed as scheduled.

When the first such advisory was issued on Aug. 8 last year, responses were varied. It was during the summer vacation period with many tourists as well as people visiting their hometowns. While some municipalities decided to close beaches and cancel fireworks displays, others did not cancel events or take other such measures.

The Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information system is complicated, and it would be difficult to say that the specific responses that should have been taken were fully understood. The central government’s provision of more concrete guidance in the revised guidelines should help prevent confusion in the future.

However, when taking disaster preparedness measures, the independent judgment of local governments should, in principle, take precedence because they are familiar with local circumstances. It is desirable for local governments and companies to prepare responses in advance.

Rushing to make decisions once extra information is issued is too late. Striking an appropriate balance between disaster preparedness measures and social and economic activities is crucial.

The revised guidelines include case studies, such as one in Tokushima City, where the annual Awa Odori festival last year was held after an evacuation plan was formulated and another in the city of Shima, Mie Prefecture, in which a family event originally scheduled at a fire station was canceled. These cases may serve as useful references for other municipalities.

Meanwhile, the Ishikawa prefectural government has released a report reviewing its response to last year’s Noto Peninsula Earthquake. It reflects with frankness on such things as its failure to anticipate that road disruptions would isolate numerous communities, leading to delayed responses by the prefecture.

In July, a massive earthquake struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings and advisories across a wide area of eastern Japan. Were there any issues in terms of evacuating by car or managing hot conditions at evacuation sites? It is vital to examine these lessons and apply them to future preparedness measures.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 1, 2025)