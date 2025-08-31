‘Kokuho’ Becomes Box Office Hit: Use This Opportunity to Promote Appeal of Traditional Performing Arts

A film based on kabuki has become a major hit, and another movie showcasing the superb artistry of kyogen has also been released. It is hoped that the public’s growing interest in traditional performing arts will provide a tailwind for preserving culture.

“Kokuho,” which depicts the life of kabuki actors, has become the first live-action Japanese movie in 22 years to rake in more than ¥10 billion at the box office. As many hit movies have been animation, this can be seen as a remarkable achievement.

The film highlights famous kabuki scenes performed by two young actors who went through rigorous training to prepare for filming. Combined with beautiful footage of the stage filled with gorgeous costumes and music, “Kokuho” has captivated even people unfamiliar with kabuki. There has reportedly been a ripple effect of the movie boosting ticket sales for kabuki performances.

“Six Faces,” which presents stage performances by Nomura Mansaku, a kyogen master and designated living national treasure, is also currently showing. His performance of “Kawakami,” a program that he holds dear, has been filmed in its entirety, lasting for about 40 minutes. It is also highly valuable as a record.

These are excellent examples of using live-action film techniques to present the appeal of traditional performing arts. It is hoped that the government will also support such efforts. One possible approach would be to use production subsidies to provide extensive support to films featuring traditional culture.

Traditional performing arts continue to face challenges. Live music events have seen a rapid improvement in audience numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic was brought under control, but traditional performing arts have been slow to recover. This is partly because enthusiasts for these arts are older, and once their theatergoing practice stops, it is likely difficult for them to resume it.

There is also a serious shortage of performers. The number of applicants for the Japan Arts Council’s programs to train young performers has been declining. Twenty-six people applied for a kabuki actor training program in fiscal 2007, but only two applied in fiscal 2025. Other fields, such as noh and kyogen as well as nagauta, have also seen declines.

Many performers of traditional arts earn income from such means as teaching in addition to performing on the stage. However, fewer people are learning traditional dance or Japanese instruments amid the falling birth rate and the diversification of private lessons for hobbies. This situation is said to make it difficult for performers to make a living solely from their craft.

Now is a prime opportunity to promote traditional performing arts as they draw public attention through the films. Entities related to these fields are encouraged to make efforts to cultivate new fans by offering more performances that are easier to understand for beginners. To secure performers, it is also important to increase opportunities for young people to have hands-on experiences, among other efforts.

The National Theatre in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, which was once home to kabuki and bunraku performances, has remained closed. This is a significant blow to passing on artistic skills in these fields. The theater has deteriorated and needs to be rebuilt, but bidding has failed twice due to such factors as soaring construction costs.

If government funding is insufficient, it is also necessary to solicit donations widely from individuals and companies. In such cases, it is desirable to consider expanding tax incentives for donors.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 31, 2025)