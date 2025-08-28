Suitcases: How can Abandonment of Items at Tourist Sites be Prevented?

An increasing number of visitors to Japan are leaving empty suitcases behind at hotels and airports at tourist destinations. Many of these suitcases appear to have been abandoned after new ones were purchased. Measures should be strengthened, such as by raising awareness about proper etiquette.

In Osaka City, where the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo is currently being held, one hotel has reported that there are days when suitcases are found in several rooms where visitors to Japan have stayed. As most owners of the suitcases cannot be reached, the hotel bears the cost of disposal.

In a survey by the Osaka Convention and Tourism Bureau, over 80% of lodging providers said that they see abandoned suitcases as problematic.

At Narita, Kansai and Chubu airports, too, more suitcases have been left behind in lobbies and elsewhere since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Kansai Airport last fiscal year, there were a record 816 cases of abandoned suitcases.

Many people appear to leave behind old suitcases that they no longer need once they have bought new, larger luggage because they have bought too many souvenirs to fit them into the old suitcases.

Such behavior could violate the law on waste management and public cleaning, among other legislation. It is troublesome that some visitors take this lightly just because they have no idea how to dispose of their suitcases.

When suitcases are removed at airports, they have to be checked for explosives using metal detectors and other devices, given the possibility of terrorism. Those who abandon their suitcases must learn that their behavior places a significant burden on airports and the police.

The Japan Tourism Agency should strengthen its capability to inform foreign visitors and address this issue in videos to raise awareness about etiquette, among other efforts.

Some airports and hotels have begun offering services that collect unneeded suitcases, either free of charge or for a fee. Such initiatives should be made use of in reducing the number of abandoned suitcases.

The weak yen is cited as one reason suitcases are so often cast aside. It is said that for visitors to Japan, suitcases costing several thousand yen are relatively cheap compared to overseas prices, making it easier for them to swap out their luggage with a new purchase.

It is hoped that retailers will play their part in curbing suitcase abandonment by moving forward with efforts such as taking in used suitcases when selling new ones.

There have also been incidents involving suitcases, such as when people have collided with other pedestrians while dragging their luggage on the street, or when they have dropped them on escalators, injuring other people below.

Another problem is local route buses becoming overcrowded with foreign visitors carrying large suitcases, preventing residents from boarding.

The suitcase problem is one aspect of overtourism. As long as the government is advocating for a tourism-oriented country, it should improve preparations to accept visitors. Expanding “hands-free tourism” by promoting temporary luggage storage services would also be effective.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 28, 2025)