Plastic Waste Pollution: Breakdown in Negotiations Must Be Avoided in Formulating Treaty

Can the environmental destruction caused by plastic waste be stopped? It can be said that the international community is at a crossroads. Countries must resume negotiations as soon as possible and seek a point of agreement.

Efforts to formulate the first international treaty to prevent environmental pollution caused by plastic waste have come to a standstill. Intergovernmental negotiations involving 184 countries and regions ended without reaching an agreement. No date has been set for resuming the next round of talks.

A series of negotiations, which have continued since 2022, were due to conclude by the end of last year. The previous meeting held in South Korea ended in failure, and the extended meeting took place in Switzerland this time, but once again an agreement was put off. It must be said that the future of the negotiations is grim.

Global plastic production totaled 460 million tons per year as of 2019. Of that, nearly 80% is discarded, and 22 million tons are estimated to have entered into oceans and rivers.

There are also serious concerns about the health hazards posed by finely broken-down plastic entering the human body through seafood.

Plastic consumption is expected to triple from the current level by 2060. Pollution caused by plastic waste, which does not decompose in nature, is spreading across borders. It is essential that countries work together to take measures to protect the environment.

The focus of the negotiations is whether to incorporate regulations regarding the volume of plastic production and the chemicals used in its manufacture into the treaty.

European countries, which are highly conscious of environmental protection, and island nations affected by drifting garbage were keen to adopt regulations.

On the other hand, oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia maintained their opposition to the move. This was because they fear a decline in exports of crude oil — the main raw material for plastic. U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which has taken a backward stance on addressing environmental issues, also supported the oil producers.

Unanimity is the principle for formulating a treaty related to the environment that involves countries around the world. If regulating the production stage is difficult, an option could be to agree on areas where there is little disagreement, such as strengthening recycling and waste management.

Japan is one of the world’s largest consumers of plastic and is also a victim of marine debris. It has a significant role and responsibility to play in formulating the treaty. The Japanese government has worked hard to coordinate among countries and earned international recognition for its efforts. It is hoped that it will continue to promote efforts to reach an agreement.

If actions are delayed, environmental pollution will continue to spread, leaving future generations to bear the burden. A breakdown in negotiations must be avoided.

In addition to formulating a treaty, it is also important for each country to take its own measures. It is desirable to proceed with the development of materials that can replace plastic.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 25, 2025)