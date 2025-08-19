Lack of Sleep: Risk of Suffering from Illness Could Increase

Many people experience physical and mental discomfort due to sleep problems such as not sleeping deeply and waking up easily. A lack of sleep not only causes a decline in concentration but also increases the risk of illness, so the situation should not be taken lightly.

According to surveys conducted by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry on the status of the health of the Japanese population, the percentage of people age 20 and older who do not get enough restful sleep has increased from above 10% in the past to over 20% in recent years.

Sleep can be improved by making lifestyle changes, such as exercising moderately and taking a bath about two hours before going to bed. However, if a person continues to feel unwell despite making those changes, it may be necessary to consult a doctor.

A chronic lack of sleep is said to increase the risk of developing high blood pressure, diabetes, depression and dementia.

Various types of illnesses, such as insomnia, are connected to sleep, but one that has become widely known in recent years is sleep apnea syndrome. This is a condition in which breathing stops or becomes shallow during sleep, with loud snoring being a typical symptom.

If left untreated, it can cause sleepiness and fatigue during the daytime, interfering with work and studies. It can also lead to dozing off while driving and traffic accidents. Reports have also linked the condition to an increased risk of sudden death from a heart attack or stroke, making early discovery and treatment essential.

In response, the ministry is considering adding a “sleep disorder department” to the list of the names of clinical departments that medical institutions can offer.

Currently, patients with sleep disorders seek treatment at departments such as internal medicine, otorhinolaryngology or psychiatry depending on their symptoms. However, there have been complaints that it is difficult to find the right place.

The names of clinical departments that medical institutions can display on their signs are regulated under the Medical Care Law. The addition of a “sleep disorder department” is aimed at making it easier for patients to choose the right department.

Recently, there have been many cases of people who were infected with the novel coronavirus and are suffering from sleep disorders as an aftereffect. It would be desirable if patients did not have a hard time finding which department to visit.

It is crucial for academic societies researching sleep-related medical treatments to train highly specialized doctors through training programs and other means.

In addition, the ministry has complied sleep guidelines for the promotion of health. The recommended amount of sleep is at least six hours for adults, nine to 12 hours for elementary school children and eight to 10 hours for junior high and high school students. It is advisable to try to get the appropriate amount of sleep suited to one’s age.

Some people develop sleep disorders due to excessive smartphone use, which disrupts their daily rhythm. For children, there is concern that such use can have adverse effects on physical and mental development. It is important to establish rules at home for children’s use of smartphones, such as setting limits on usage hours and not allowing the devices to be used right before going to bed.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 19, 2025)