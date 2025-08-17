Fake-Police Scams: Investigators Never Ask for Money Transfers

Scams in which criminals pose as police officers and pretend to be investigating in order to steal cash from people have become rampant. This situation damages the credibility of the police. A thorough investigation is necessary to prevent the spread of harm.

According to the National Police Agency, the number of special fraud cases, including money transfer scams, reached 13,213 in the January-June period of this year, 50% higher than the same period in 2024. The total amount of damage was ¥59.7 billion, up 160% from the same period last year. Both of this year’s figures were the worst on record.

A total of 4,737 cases, or 36% of the total, were scams involving fake police. The total amount of damage caused by this kind of fraud was ¥38.9 billion, accounting for 65% of the total.

One such scam involves a caller telling a victim who has answered their call on a smartphone, “Your mobile phone is being used for criminal activities.” The fraudster impersonating a police officer then directs the victim to a social media platform. A common tactic in this kind of scam is to show a purported police ID or arrest warrant via video call to frighten the victim.

The caller tells such lies as “we need to investigate whether your money is involved in criminal activities,” and demands that the victim transfer all the cash in their account to a specified account.

The average damage per case was ¥8.28 million, nearly double the average for all special fraud cases.

This is a despicable crime that exploits trust in the police, using the fear of arrest to hinder victims’ calm judgment. It is utterly unacceptable.

Victims of conventional special fraud, such as “It’s me” scams, are predominantly elderly, but scams involving fake police target a wide range of ages, including young people. It has been revealed that criminal groups are calling people at random.

The police never use social media to contact individuals under investigation and never request money transfers to bank accounts. If you are asked to transfer money by an unknown person, it is important for you to stop immediately and consult with the police or someone around you.

In some cases, perpetrators have reportedly forced victims to perform obscene acts during video calls, such as removing their clothing under the pretext of a physical examination.

Among all special fraud cases, over 70% of the phone numbers used in fake calls were international numbers starting with “+.” Some fraud groups are based overseas to evade detection. Extreme caution should be exercised regarding international calls from unknown numbers.

The police have introduced “disguised identity investigations” in which undercover officers posing as “dark part-time” workers engaging in special fraud try to contact criminals. The police are also considering “fake-account investigations” in which the police set up fake banking accounts for fraud groups to use.

The police should utilize every available method and make every possible effort to crack down on these crimes.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 17, 2025)