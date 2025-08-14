‘Ghost Fishing Gear’ Problem: Impact on Ecosystem Cannot be Left Unattended

Plastic fishing nets and ropes left behind in the sea threaten the lives of marine animals. There is also concern about the impact on vessels. Measures must be taken to protect the marine environment.

Such fishing equipment is called “ghost gear” because it drifts in the sea like a ghost.

There are more than a few cases in which ghost gear gets entangled in reefs and becomes unrecoverable, is swept away by bad weather, or is intentionally discarded. Such fishing tackle is also referred to as “the most dangerous marine plastic waste.”

Ghost gear accounts for about 10% of the world’s marine plastic waste, with an estimated 1.15 million tons flowing into the sea each year. Much of this waste comes from China and Southeast Asia.

According to a survey conducted by the Environment Ministry on garbage that washed ashore in fiscal 2023 in 76 locations across Japan, 2.7 tons, or 35% of the total, was fishing equipment. This is a problem that cannot be left unattended for Japan, a maritime nation with a strong fishing industry.

Plastic fishing equipment is known for being lightweight and durable, but it does not decompose easily in nature.

It remains in the sea while maintaining its shape and function, leading to reports worldwide of seals, sea turtles and fish, among other marine animals, being accidentally caught in it and killed. The ghost gear problem is serious because it not only destroys the ecosystem, but also contributes to a decrease in fishery resources.

There is also a risk of damage to ship hulls or accidents being caused by fishing equipment that becomes entangled in ship screws. It is essential for the central and local governments and those in the fishing industry to make efforts to investigate the state of abandoned ghost gear in the sea and recover as much of it as possible.

To begin with, there is a need to facilitate measures to prevent the disposal of fishing equipment into the ocean. Placing marks on fishing equipment with information about its owners, such as the vessel numbers, could be an effective approach. In Taiwan, marking gill nets reportedly is mandatory, with penalties to be imposed for violations.

Efforts should also be strengthened to recycle unused fishing equipment. Many fishermen dispose of it at their own expense as industrial waste. If fishing cooperatives and other entities gather and recycle it collectively, the financial burden on individuals should be reduced.

Developing new materials for fishing equipment is also important. If the use of fishing equipment that decomposes in the sea after a certain period of time spreads, it will reduce the burden on the environment.

A large amount of ghost gear drifts ashore along Japan’s coasts from overseas. It is impossible for this situation to be resolved by a single country.

Intergovernmental negotiations are currently underway in Geneva to establish an international treaty on environmental pollution caused by plastic waste. The hope is that the Japanese government will collaborate with other countries to advance measures for that purpose.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 14, 2025)