Dismissal of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Chief: Reckless Exercise of Power Threatens to Undermine Reliability

The dismissal of a senior government official threatens the reliability of U.S. economic data and the country’s statistical system. U.S. President Donald Trump should refrain from attempting to unjustifiably distort statistics.

In early August, Trump fired Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics at the U.S. Labor Department. Following significant revisions to July’s employment statistics data, he criticized the data as having been “rigged in order to make the Republicans, and me, look bad.”

He intends to nominate E.J. Antoni, an economist from a conservative policy research institute, as her successor. As Antoni has praised Trump and seen statistics as problematic, it has led to growing concerns about political interference in economic data.

McEntarfer was appointed the commissioner by former U.S. President Joe Biden and confirmed by Congress. Given this background, Trump appears to want to suggest that the statistics data was manipulated to favor the Democratic Party.

However, Trump has not provided clear evidence of any alleged wrongdoing.

Significant revisions to employment statistics data are not uncommon. It takes time for most of the responses from businesses to be collected and for the accuracy of the statistics to improve. Issues such as the pace of gathering statistics data slowing down after the COVID-19 pandemic have also been pointed out.

This time, the growth in nonfarm employment, which reflects economic trends, was significantly revised, from when the June figure was released, downward by 258,000.

The data indicates that the economic slowdown may have been influenced by factors such as increased uncertainty due to Trump’s tariff policies and strict crackdowns on illegal immigrants. The dismissal of the labor statistics chief should be seen as using power to try to distort the statistics.

Trump has recently become more confident in his economic policies. In early July, Trump passed a large-scale tax-cut bill into law, which was one of his signature policies. He also used “reciprocal tariffs” as a way to conclude a series of deals.

Given that he had been boasting about these achievements, Trump may have been unable to tolerate the statistics data, as it threw cold water on them.

Highly reliable statistics are the foundation for appropriate economic policy management and a healthy financial market. The United States, which is at the core of the international financial system, bears heavy responsibilities. The country must not undermine the reliability of statistics.

Employment statistics, in particular, are crucial for assessing the state of the economy. They are a key indicator to which the U.S. Federal Reserve Board attaches extreme importance, influencing monetary policy, as well as stock, foreign exchange and other markets.

Political interference in statistics can often be seen in authoritarian nations like China. If U.S. statistics become opaque, the negative impact will be immeasurable. It is hoped that Trump will consider the issues and exercise restraint.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 14, 2025)