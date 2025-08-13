40 Years since JAL Jet Crash: Forever Remember Pledge to Ensure Safe Flights

Aug. 12 marked 40 years since a Japan Airlines jumbo jet crash claimed the lives of 520 passengers and crew members. It is hoped that those involved will continue their efforts to pass down the memory of this tragedy, always remembering their pledge to ensure the safety of air travel.

Many family members of victims visited the crash site on Osutaka Ridge in the village of Ueno, Gunma Prefecture, to pay respects to the victims. As the family members age, it has become increasingly difficult for them to visit the steep ridges of the mountain.

As of the end of March, only 17 regular employees who have been with Japan Airlines Co. since the time of the accident remained, accounting for just 0.1% of the total workforce. As the generation with memories of the accident dwindles, how to convey the tragedy of the accident and the deep sorrow of the bereaved families to future generations has become a challenge.

In 2005, JAL pledged to prevent another accident from occurring and adopted the “Three Actuals Principle.” It attaches importance to visiting the “actual place” of the crash, seeing the “actual objects” such as personal belongings the victims left behind and the wreckage of the aircraft, and listening to stories of the “actual people” who experienced the accident.

The following year, JAL established its Safety Promotion Center in Ota Ward, Tokyo. It preserves the remaining parts of the destroyed aircraft, and employees visit the center for training sessions and other purposes.

A liaison association called “8.12 Renraku-kai,” composed mainly of bereaved families, has been advocating for aviation safety to JAL and the central government. Mainly due to the association’s advocacy, the central government established a department supporting those who were injured or lost family members in accidents involving public transportation systems.

The bereaved families share a common desire to prevent the memories of the accident from fading and not to cease efforts to ensure safety.

Nevertheless, last year, there were incidents at airports in the United States and Fukuoka City in which JAL aircraft improperly crossed stop lines. There was also an incident in which two JAL pilots were on duty, concealing that they had drunk three times more alcohol than allowed by internal rules the day before taking charge of a flight.

There may be a lack of awareness regarding safety. It is hoped that JAL will thoroughly review its safety measures once again within the organization.

In recent years, while demand for air travel has increased due to the rise in foreign visitors to Japan, the aviation industry is concerned about the “2030 problem,” an expected wave of retirements of a generation of pilots who were hired in large numbers. There is also fear of a shortage of maintenance mechanics.

As workload pressure increases at frontline workplaces, unexpected mistakes may occur. It is also essential to pass on the skills of experienced veterans to younger staff.

Meanwhile, the spread of social media posts claiming, among other things, that the aircraft was shot down by a missile fired by the Self-Defense Forces has prompted the Defense Ministry to deny the claims as “false information” in the Diet.

According to the investigation at the time, the cause was the loss of the vertical stabilizer and hydraulic systems due to damage to a pressure bulkhead, which had been incorrectly repaired by Boeing Co. of the United States. Boeing has also acknowledged the mistake.

The spread of such false information could obscure the real lessons learned from the accident.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 13, 2025)